MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — You've no doubt noticed that summer weather on the Gulf Coast is humid and showery. More than a few hours in advance, it is very difficult to predict where the next rain will fall. That's because summer weather is dominated by high pressure, producing a light south wind. We don't get cold fronts, which would make forecasting rain timing easier. That leaves us in the same mass of air daily, recycling water from ground to sky and back to ground again. This is the pattern that produces scattered morning showers and thunderstorms along the beaches, which are pushed inland with a sea breeze, as the ground heats up toward midday.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO