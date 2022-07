NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans open their 2022 NFL training camp Tuesday at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:. The biggest question: Can the passing game survive the loss of A.J. Brown? Brown will be catching passes for the Philadelphia Eagles this season after leading the Titans in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in each of the last three seasons. Brown's 869 yards accounted for 23% of the Titans' total receiving yards last season. Tennessee is relying on veteran Robert Woods and rookie Treylon Burks to help fill the void. Woods is a sure-handed receiver, as shown by his 1.3 drop percentage over the last five seasons -- which is the sixth lowest among receivers with at least 200 targets. The Titans' offense should get a boost from Woods once he is fully recovered from a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered last November. Burks should help mostly by getting yards after the catch. He averaged 9.4 yards after the catch last season at Arkansas, seventh among FBS receivers. All eyes will be on Burks during training camp as the rookie looks to bounce back after missing minicamp because of asthma complications. Don't forget about the tight end group that was bolstered by free agent Austin Hooper and fourth-round pick Chigoziem Okonkwo. Both of which frequently connected with quarterback Ryan Tannehill during OTAs and minicamp.

