Chase Elliott left Pocono Raceway as a third-place finisher and learned when he landed home in Georgia that he had been declared the race winner. Joe Gibbs Racing declined to appeal NASCAR's decision to strip Denny Hamlin's victory and teammate Kyle Busch's runner-up finish on Sunday after their Toyotas failed inspections. JGR had until Monday afternoon to file a formal appeal of the disqualifications. Joe Gibbs Racing did not immediately say why it declined to appeal the infractions.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO