How early should children get their back to school vaccines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died as heavy rainfall caused flash flooding across St. Louis Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they were flagged down in the area of Enright and Skinker, just north of the Delmar Loop, after a person was believed to be in a car underwater. A witness reportedly tried the pull the man out of his car. The man was unresponsive at the time and pronounced dead on the scene.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO