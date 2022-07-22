How early should children get their back to school vaccines

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is training deputies in active shooter situations throughout this week. Sgt. Brian Rossomanno says there are multiple scenarios the deputies go through with this training. “It’s asking a lot for someone to abandon the basic principle of self-preservation and...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new middle school will be a part of the Wentzville School District Wednesday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for North Point Middle School will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. They will also have a tour of the middle school right after the ceremony.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Car break-ins and thefts have continued to be an issue across the St. Louis Region. There have been close to 2,600 break-ins since the start of 2022 in the City of St. Louis alone, according to police. On Monday, the Creve Coeur Police Department...
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A non-profit that does so much good for the St. Louis area is reeling after rising flood waters seeped into its headquarters in Brentwood Tuesday. The Little Bit Foundation raises money and provides school supplies for kids in the St. Louis Public School and Riverview Gardens Districts.
ST. LOUIS – One person died in a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning in St. Louis City. The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. When the water receded, a body was found inside the car. Fire Chief Dennis […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police found an 18-year-old on a porch suffering from a gunshot wound in North City Monday. The incident occurred around 10:18 p.m. in the 4800 block of Farlin Ave. Reports say the victim was hanging out with the suspects, and they shot him while attempting to rob him.
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Bridge repairs in Madison County will hamper traffic on northbound Interstate 255 this week. Two right lanes and the deceleration lane to Horseshoe Lake Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Thursday. In addition, the far-right lane and the deceleration lane to Horseshoe Lake Road will remain closed nightly. All lanes are expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Thursday.
ST. LOUIS – Flooding Tuesday morning caused one person to die and 70 others were rescued in St. Louis City. The death happened at about 10 a.m. at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water. When the water receded, a body was found inside the […]
Two men have died in apparent drownings within Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The first drowning occurred on the Meramec River on Thursday, July 21. The highway patrol reports that Lawrence J. Krumrey, 65, of Chesterfield, was kayaking on the river downstream from the River Round...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Holly Hampton is three years old. She hikes trails by running, climbing, and exploring. By looking at her take on the wilderness, you would never guess that not long ago she weighed two pounds and was fighting for her life. “Every time I’m out here...
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Peters issued a water boil advisory to some residents Tuesday. The following subdivisions, Savannah, Country Hill Farm, and Southwood Drive, have issued a voluntary boil order due to the water main break on Monday. The St. Peters Utilities Department is waiting to confirm the water quality before lifting the advisory. They say it will take up to two days before confirming.
A man was found dead in the water at Lonedell Lake in Franklin County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Tyler P. McDermott of Lonedell, Missouri, was found floating face down in the water in front of a wooden dock at 124 Apollo at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and several cars closed all eastbound lanes of I-270 near Illinois Route 203 in Madison County for several hours Monday. The accident happened around 4:15 pm. Police tell News 4 the tractor-trailer was going westbound on I-270 when it hit...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died as heavy rainfall caused flash flooding across St. Louis Tuesday morning. Fire officials said they were flagged down in the area of Enright and Skinker, just north of the Delmar Loop, after a person was believed to be in a car underwater. A witness reportedly tried the pull the man out of his car. The man was unresponsive at the time and pronounced dead on the scene.
JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Jennings Monday evening, police tell News 4. The shooting happened just before 5:30 on Lillian near Goodfellow, which is close to the border that divides Jennings from St. Louis City. Officers say Cameron Young, 22, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy rains and flash flooding impacted the St. Louis region Tuesday. At 3:30 a.m., first responders blocked off all lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 near Grand. It reopened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. On Interstate 55, drivers were diverted off the highway before Potomac. Eastbound Interstate 44 is the third interstate affected. All lanes were closed at Hampton.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he robbed two convenience stores and two cell phone stores in St. Louis County in November 2018. Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted robbery. The crime spree took place over a 10-day span. Smith successfully robbed:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A male bear was shot in Washington County, Missouri on Thursday according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. No one has yet been charged in connection with this incident. The carcass has been seized as evidence. Conservation agents are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis mother says she has nearly cured her postpartum depression and her daughter’s mobility issues by hitting local trails, and she wants you to join her. News 4′s Julia Avery has more behind the popular “Explore STL Parks” Instagram page....
