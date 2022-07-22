ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are 'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Friendly Or Embroiled In A Sisterly Feud?

By Carly Tennes
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Just a sisterly spat!

Despite whispers that Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been going it, it seems that all is supposedly well between the siblings and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

During a special screening of their Bravo reality series on Wednesday, July 20, Hilton, 63, told Entertainment Tonight that although she said "some things that I should not have said” throughout the show’s 12th season, she and Richards, 53, are doing “great.”

"You know, I had said some things out of frustration, that I was feeling personally," the star admitted, appearing to reference an argument between her and Richards that will reportedly occur later in season 12. The star also hinted that hunger and exhaustion after traveling may have played a role in these remarks.

Although the drama has yet to play out on the small screen, rumors swirled surrounding an alleged sisterly conflict during a trip to Aspen, a spat that their reality co-star, Lisa Rinna, seemingly hinted at during this season’s trailer.

"You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours, I'm sorry Kathy — you are not going to get away with it," Rinna told Hilton, while appearing to comfort Richards.

"I feel like you hate me or something, how could you say those things?" Hilton's clearly emotional younger sibling added.

Beyond this impending fight, it seems the television personality may have also been peeved at her older sister for yet another reason — her success on the series, especially as it pertains to her paycheck.

“Kathy is still billed as a ‘friend,’ so she can come and go as she pleases,” an anonymous insider exclusively told OK! back in December 2021. “Yet the producers bend over backwards to accommodate her.”

While the unnamed source said that Richards “feels it’s unfair,” it seems this preference may have been by design.

“Kathy knows [producers] expect her to bring drama to season 12, and she’s up for it,” the unnamed source spilled. “And that’s going to come by showing off her sisterly rivalry with Kyle.”

