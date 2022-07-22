ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

After Minecraft says no to NFTs, NFT Worlds vows to make its own game

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

The NFT-based Minecraft platform said Mojang's new NFT policy has "no regard for creators, builders, and players."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3qmM_0gpYwuU600
(Image credit: NFT Worlds)

Mojang made waves yesterday when it said, in no uncertain terms, that NFTs are not welcome in Minecraft (opens in new tab). Good news for gamers, perhaps, but not so much for anyone who has already committed to incorporating blockchain technology in the game—like, for instance, NFT Worlds.

"NFT Worlds is a fully decentralized, fully customizable, community driven, play to earn gaming platform where world owners can create their own limitless metaverse games or experiences for players or exclusive communities within their worlds," its website (opens in new tab) says.

"Currently using Minecraft and it's sprawling open-source ecosystem, NFT Worlds builds on the backbone of a decades worth of open source development within the Minecraft community and radically expands on it to enable an entirely new types of 3D voxel-based, decentralized gaming metaverses backed by the Ethereum blockchain."

What that means, basically, is that it supports custom Minecraft servers where players can purchase plots of virtual land and earn (and spend) cryptocurrency—the kind of hybrid system that Mojang's blockchain policy seems specifically aimed at shutting down. And it definitely had an impact: The price of $WRLD (opens in new tab) tanked badly immediately following the studio's announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T0K3b_0gpYwuU600
(Image credit: CoinMarketCap)

In response to Mojang's new policy, NFT Worlds has issued a statement (opens in new tab) decrying Mojang and Minecraft as having "no regard for creators, builders, and players," and vowing to make its own game to replace it.

"We’re creating a new game and platform based on many of the core mechanics of Minecraft, but with the modernization and active development Minecraft has been missing for years," NFT Worlds said. "This is not a rewrite of some open source Minecraft clone, which likely would violate the EULA or still risk legal action, this is entirely from the ground up. This transition will additionally come with a public facing brand identity change that is more player friendly."

The Future Of NFT Worlds 🌎Read our statement below through the attached Twitter thread, or here: https://t.co/w0nf1f2xxnA thread 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/Oy2T7oXQVgJuly 22, 2022

The new game will have a "playstyle, look, and feel" similar to Minecraft, NFT Worlds said, but will feature performance optimizations, graphical improvements, and new mechanics that will deliver "a more accessible, ownable, and enjoyable playing experience." It will be free for all players, and "completely untethered from the policy enforcement Microsoft and Mojang have over Minecraft." At the same time, it will also be backwards compatible with existing Minecraft server plugins, so when the time comes to switch platforms, content creators will be able to make the move with minimal fuss and muss.

Making a better Minecraft than Minecraft (while maintaining compatibility with Minecraft) is an awfully big job, and one that I think would invite some immediate and intense scrutiny from Microsoft, but NFT Worlds doesn't have many options. Mojang has effectively closed the door on its business model, but a wholesale switch to a new game would leave existing users, and everything they've built so far, out in the cold. The only way to keep the wheels turning is to come up with something that is functionally Minecraft without actually being Minecraft. That's a tall order.

In the more immediate future, NFT Worlds said it will make changes to its launcher and play pages to attract new players who aren't interested in the cryptocurrency angle. It also laid out some very dramatic, high stakes for the future of NFT Worlds as a battle for both the philosophical and technological soul of the internet.

"Microsoft has made it clear they will always act in the interest of their shareholders and balance sheet, to the detriment of innovation, player experience and creators," NFT Worlds said. "We believe an open, free, evolved version of what Minecraft brought to the world will be a better future for creators, developers and ultimately gamers.

"We’re fighting for a future with a player owned and operated economy, where all participants benefit from their contributions to the ecosystem. We recognize this is a monumental task."

I've reached out to Microsoft for comment on the NFT Worlds plan and will update if I receive a reply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0gpYwuU600

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Game Mechanics#Action Game#Gaming#Video Game#Web3#Nft Worlds#Ethereum#Wrld
Engadget

Amazon's Prime subscription is getting more expensive across Europe

After hiking US Prime prices earlier this year, Amazon is doing the same across Europe. According to emails received by Engadget staffers and a Reuters report, it's raising the cost of Prime in the UK from £79 to £95, in France from €49 to €69.90, in Spain and Italy from €36 to €49.90, and Germany from €69 to €89.90.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Hytale's not coming in 2023, so renew your patience

2023 was previously the "earliest possible" date the sandbox building RPG would launch. About a year ago, we reported that sandbox building RPG Hytale (opens in new tab) wasn't coming until 2023 at the soonest. (opens in new tab) That was true then, but it's not true now. In their Summer 2023 development log (opens in new tab), Hypixel studios says that it has decided to redevelop the game engine in C++, a move that means "the game will not be ready to launch in 2023, which was the earliest possible launch window we outlined last year."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
AFP

A million people eager to dabble with an artificial intelligence tool that lets them speak pictures or art into existence will get their wish, creators of DALL-E said Wednesday.

A million people eager to dabble with a new artificial intelligence tool that lets them create images simply by describing them with words will soon get their wish, its creators said Wednesday. Artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI is conducting a wide-scale beta test of DALL-E, a cutting-edge software that creates images from textual descriptions.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Meta is shutting down Tuned, its social app for couples

Tuned was a project under Meta’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team, which was originally formed to build consumer-facing apps that would allow Meta to test out new features and gauge people’s reactions. Launched in the early months of the pandemic, Tuned was positioned as a way for couples to stay in touch and engaged, with messaging features and quizzes designed to let them share how they’re feeling, what they’re up to and milestones they’re anticipating.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google is paying some much-needed attention to its Android tablet apps

Google is rolling out some much-needed upgrades to its Android tablet apps, the company has announced, as it attempts to make them work better on devices with larger screens. Updates are coming for apps including Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Keep, and Google’s announcement says they should arrive over the coming weeks.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Dragonheir: Silent Gods - Tell Your Own Story in This Multiplayer RPG

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is an upcoming party-based online multiplayer role-playing game that is set in a world filled with magic and dragons. Players will become the chosen one and embark on a journey to save a world that was nearly destroyed during a battle of the dragon gods. Dragonheir is...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Zombies return to Call of Duty: Warzone in a new limited-time mode

Rebirth of the Dead launches later today as part of Warzone Season 4 Reloaded. I've always found the inclusion of zombies in Call of Duty (opens in new tab) a bit like sprinkling hot sauce over a perfectly good roast dinner, a lazy and incongruous way to add flavour to an experience that simply doesn't need it. I am, however, clearly in a minority, given how avidly the CoD community welcome these animate corpses whenever Activision wheels them out on a gurney from its secret underground laboratory.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy