With Michigan’s primary election taking place in just over a week, Michigan Radio is today announcing our participation in the America Amplified Election 2022 initiative. This national initiative plans to empower voters ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections and promote community engagement journalism. Funded by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), America Amplified helps public media stations across 25 states, including Michigan Radio, ensure that American citizens have the facts they need to participate in local, state and Congressional elections this fall.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO