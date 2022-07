For the first time in his IndyCar career, Jimmie Johnson’s name could be said in the same sentence as the top-five finishers. Johnson finished 11th Saturday in the first leg of the the NTT IndyCar Series doubleheader weekend at Iowa Speedway, but roared back to finish an IndyCar career-best fifth in the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 on Sunday, one position behind Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon.

