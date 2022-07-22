Estate of Connolly

Wednesday Play Day July 20 had 23 participants and they played a four-person team event called “In The Box.” For the first 16 holes, each player was assigned every fourth hole, and that player’s score on that hole was the team score, plus the best net score of the other three players on that hole. On the final two holes, the team score was the combined best two net balls of the foursome. The team of Dan Anderson, Steve Peterson, Leo Reihsen and Jay Hendrick took first place. There was a tie for second between the team of Burt Bellows, Ron Deicke, Andy Knudsen, Ralph Wittick, and the team of Norm Nichols, Jim Oster, Bryan Hansen and Norm Miller. Five “skins” were awarded: One each to Jim Reynolds, Norm Nichols, Chuck Franck, Bryan Hansen and Dan Anderson. Note: Dan Anderson shot a gross 77, two strokes over his age, for a net 61 — old guys rule!
