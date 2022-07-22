Estate of Connolly

NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents. Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports. The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.

