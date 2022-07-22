ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police, Community Groups Hold Day-Long Camp In Fairmount Focused On Ending Youth Violence

By Howard Monroe
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5X1U_0gpYoQuk00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Putting an end to youth violence. That was the focus of a day-long camp hosted by the Philadelphia Police Department and other community groups.

Basketball is synonymous with Philadelphia, but as of late, so is violence.

“I love my city, but no, I don’t feel safe,” 17-year-old Alyssa Heiser said. “I don’t feel safe sitting in a car or standing on a corner. No.”

Alyssa took part in a day-long violence prevention day camp at Ben Franklin High School. The camp was hosted by the Philadelphia Police Department and the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity. Topics included self-defense and de-escalation.

“A lot of people should realize that there’s too much violence going on,” 17-year-old Nasir Witherspoon said. “Too many people are dying out here for real for that that to be a regular thing in life.”

While all the youth here are involved in the criminal justice system to some degree, the idea is that they take what they learned today and apply it to future decision-making.

“My hope is that at least one individual says you know what, I want to do better,” Phi Beta Sigma International President Chris Rey said.

The participants are between the ages of 12 and 18 years old. In addition to playing basketball with law enforcement, they heard directly from them about leading better lives.

“There’s no easy fix to it. No one has an easy solution to it, but one of the things we got to do is we’ve got to get to our kids,” Judge Carl Walker said. “I have always believed we’ve got to get to them as early as possible.”

For the youth Eyewitness News spoke with, it appears to be working.

“I learned that getting an actual career and stop being in the streets is a better choice in life,” Nasir said.

“I honestly feel like this happened so God could change my life because I already feel change happening,” Alyssa said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

62 New Camden County Police Officers Spend First Day Building Relationships With Neighbors

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County welcomed more than 60 new police officers on Tuesday, and their first mission on the force is to build a relationship with neighbors. The police officers say there’s nothing more important than establishing trust within the community. The new officers lined the streets, going door to door. Neighbors say it gives them a better sense of safety. From the academy to now the streets, Camden County police officers spent their first day giving neighbors a sense of who they are. Tuesday was relatively easy compared to the journey for these 62 officers. “The six-month academy, it’s hard. You got...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Man In Connection With Violent Robbery On North 13th Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police want to hear if you recognize the man wanted in connection with a violent robbery on North 13th Street on July, 19. According to police, the suspect went to an apartment for a planned meeting and allegedly became angry, demanding the victim’s belongings. The suspect then stabbed the victim in the arm and chest with a kitchen knife and was given $1,000 before fleeing the area, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot In North Philadelphia Drives Himself To Temple Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who shot a man in North Philadelphia. It happened at West Stiles and North 11th Streets just before 2 a.m. Monday. Police say the man was shot in the arm and ankle. The victim drove himself to Temple University Hospital. No word yet on his condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man Arrested After YouTubers Lead Police To Attempted Child Luring At Egg Harbor Township Boatyard

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for an attempted child luring in Egg Harbor Township over the weekend, police said Tuesday. Fifty-seven-year-old Roger Tomes was has charged with luring in New Jersey after he was arrested Sunday. Police said the incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Graef’s Boat Yard in Egg Harbor Township. According to police, two YouTubers who operate a channel dedicated to catching child predators posed as a 15-year-old girl online and exchanged internet and text messages with Tomes. Police allege Tomes lured who he believed to be a teenage girl to his boat at the boat yard for sexual activities. Police did not identify the two individuals who operate the YouTube channel, but they say the two create accounts on dating websites and pose as juvenile girls. Tomes faces between five and 10 years in prison and up to a $150,000 fine if convicted.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Brotherly Love: Delaware County Church Becoming Hub In Fight Against Hunger, And It’s More Than Just Food

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County church has become something of a hub in the fight against hunger, and it is about more than food. At this market, the food is fresh. “These fresh radishes came in this morning,” volunteer Sharon Lewis said. The service is personal, and it’s free. “I come here because it saves money,” Andrew Tingle said. This is the pantry of Memorial Church of God in Christ in Haverford. “When they look at the location of the church, the first thing that comes to mind is, ‘You’re on the Main Line,'” Pastor Daren Miller said. “There’s no food insecurity on the Main...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 22-Year-Old Man Shot In Head, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police say it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street. Police say the man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered a gun on the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

VIDEO: Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Deadly Shooting Of 23-Year-Old In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police want your help identifying a man wanted in connection with a homicide that took place on July 6. Surveillance video captures the moment shots were fired on the 600 block of Lippincott Street.  A 23-year-old man was killed in that shooting.  The suspect fled and was later seen on video getting on a SEPTA bus at Allegheny Avenue and getting off at 25th Street.   A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Fairmount#Day Camp#Violent Crime#Ben Franklin High School
CBS Philly

Grace Episcopal Church Asking For Donations As Damage From Fire Caused By Lightning Strike Will Take Months To Repair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia church is asking for donations after it caught fire during a lightning strike on Monday. The lightning bolt hit the steeple of Grace Episcopal Church at Edgemont and East Venango Streets in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood. Local fire crews responded almost immediately. They say nobody was hurt. Most of the damage was to the steeple, the pulpit was spared. While it is expected to take months to rebuild, the pastor of the church says the altar, baptismal font, and other sacred items are safe. Mass will still be held on Sunday. “Church will be at 9 am this Sunday! Inside the parish hall (if we are able) or outside in the courtyard! Dress comfortably… I know I will be!” Father Brian posted on the church‘s website.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire Breaks Out At Melrose Diner In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Passyunk Avenue between Snyder Avenue and 15th Street. The fire broke out around 7:25 a.m. and was placed under control nine minutes later. There are no reports of any injuries. The fire is under investigation. Melrose Diner has been a Philadelphia institution since the 1950s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force To Announce Charges Against Defendant For Illegal Purchase of Firearms, Corruption Of Minor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force will announce charges against a defendant accused of illegally purchasing firearms, one of which was used in a shooting committed by a juvenile. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. What: DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force to Announce Charges Against Defendant for Illegal Purchase of Firearms, Corruption of Minor When: Monday, July 25, 2022. Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Activists, Neighbors Want Changes Made To Several Dangerous Philadelphia Roads After Multiple Deadly Crashes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community activists are trying to make a dangerous stretch of streets in Philadelphia safer. It follows several deadly crashes on popular roads, including Germantown Avenue. “Lincoln Drive is horrendous, it’s become like the autobahn,” Francis Kilson, a neighbor, said. Kilson has lived along Lincoln Drive for years. He says as he has watched traffic worsen, he no longer lets his daughter play in their front yard and has installed 15 steel poles around the perimeter of his home. “There was an accident, and what had occurred is, the car rested on top of the pole,” Kilson said. “Had they not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

2 More Heat-Related Deaths Reported As Residents Finally Enjoy Break In Heat In Philadelphia Area

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — A lot of people CBS3 spoke with Tuesday say they were ready for a break from the heat. From eating outside to shopping and playing outside, we have seen it all Tuesday. This weather is a welcomed relief, but we’re also learning just how dangerous that eight-day stretch of excessive heat was. After more than a week of brutal heat, many people are stepping out of the air conditioning and taking advantage of a cloudy and cooler day in Ardmore. “It’s much nicer. The rain was a welcomed relief yesterday and cooled it off a little bit,” Andy Trentacoste...
ARDMORE, PA
CBS Philly

Meet Philadelphia’s New Nighttime Economy Director Who Wants To See ‘City Thrive Like There’s No Tomorrow’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in the city have been very open, saying they’re afraid to go out after dark because of the violence or they’re tense when riding SEPTA. One man wants to hear more of those concerns and wants all of the city residents to feel comfortable again and to enjoy what it has to offer at night. Philly, meet Raheem Manning. “I have been in West Philly all my life,” Manning said. Manning is the city’s first nighttime economy director and he’s focused on how the city can thrive after 5 p.m. “Basically be a liaison,” Manning said, “and be an advocate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: Camden Grandmother Recalls Similar Experience Involving Snub From Character

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Sesame Place in Bucks County is getting national attention after a viral video allegedly shows a costumed character ignoring two Black girls. The family believes the snub was racially motivated, sparking controversy across the nation. The video went viral last week and now CBS3 is hearing from a grandmother who says she had a similar experience at the theme park. “The picture speaks for itself, she just turned around the other way and I just snapped the picture,” Gloria Alford said. It’s a moment frozen in time. A memory a Camden grandmother says she would rather forget. “I’m glad it’s...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Owner Of Pickup Truck Involved In Deadly West Philly Hit-And-Run Identified As Victim’s Family ‘Looking For Some Type of Closure’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday the owner of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday has been identified. But investigators still aren’t sure if it was the actual owner behind the wheel at the time of the crash. As the investigation continues, the victim’s parents hope the driver hears their heartfelt plea. “We’re looking for some type of closure. It’s not gonna bring him back, but we want the driver to come forward,” J.P, the victim’s father said. The parents of Nyier “Nas” Cunningham say their 28-year-old son was just a few blocks from home in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks School Board Passes Controversial Policy Change That Could Lead To Book Bans

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Protestors were loud and their message was clear. They wanted a controversial book screening policy voted down in Bucks County. But on Tuesday evening, the Central Bucks school board passed it, 6-3. Supporters say it’s to protect students while others call it a book ban. Parents and teachers were crammed inside the school board meeting, voicing their opinions all night. Many who left the meeting felt upset and defeated. It was a packed house as the Central Bucks School Board voted in favor to change its book policy. While some were thrilled it passed, others were angry. The school board introduced...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Controversy: 1 Week After Viral Video, Civil Rights Activists Protest At Theme Park To Demand Change

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Two activists were arrested outside Sesame Place in Langhorne Saturday afternoon. Police say the two protestors were taken into custody for disorderly conduct after several warnings for blocking the sidewalk and street. The two men were among a crowd of civil rights activists, including several local Black Panther parties, urging families to boycott the children’s theme park. Police say the two men were a 50-year-old from Newark, New Jersey, and a 46-year-old from Camden. Their names are not known at this time. It follows a now viral video posted by a New York family who says a costumed...
LANGHORNE, PA
CBS Philly

Lightning Strikes Church Steeple In Port Richmond, Causing Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lightning struck the steeple of a Port Richmond church and set it on fire Monday afternoon. The sound of the strike at the Grace Episcopal Church at Venango and Edgemont Streets rattled the neighborhood. Late Monday afternoon, just after 4:30, lightning struck Grace Episcopal Church’s steeple, setting it on fire. “We live down the street here and it started to rain and then when it stopped, the lightning started. And then all of a sudden, it sounded like a bomb went off,” parishioner Ann Paul said. Luckily, no one was inside the church and the local fire department, which is...
RICHMOND, VA
CBS Philly

West Chester University Hosts First Summer Camp For Students On Autism Spectrum

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – For the first time this week, high school students and graduates on the autism spectrum are finding out what it is like to live on a college campus. Research shows many students with autism struggle to find educational opportunities after high school, but West Chester University hopes to change that. All summer, the university is hosting overnight stays with high school students, as well as recent graduates. The students will stay in the dorms, explore campus and eat in the dining halls while learning problem-solving and self-determination skills. Rising high school senior Emi Keane is staying in the...
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
70K+
Followers
21K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy