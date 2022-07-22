ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County notebook: July 26 agenda preview

By Jishnu Nair
 4 days ago
At a July 26 commissioners court meeting, commissioners are set to discuss a drafted county budget prior to the budget workshops in August. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners will gather for a scheduled regular meeting of the commissioners court on July 26. At the court’s last meeting...

Montgomery County commissioners approve preliminary fiscal year 2022-23 budget

Montgomery County commissioners discussed a preliminary fiscal year 2022-23 budget, a week before budget workshops. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners discussed a draft fiscal year 2022-23 budget at a July 26 Commissioners Court meeting. The draft budget will go through workshops beginning Aug. 2. The preliminary budget, which...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
City to begin Phase 4 improvements for Katy Downtown Plaza

Site plans for Phase 4 Improvements to the Katy Plaza were presented at a July 25 council meeting. (Courtesy city of Katy) At a July 26 council meeting, the city of Katy released new site renderings for the continued construction and design of the historic downtown plaza. This project initially broke ground in January 2019 with the creation of the Civic and Visitors Center and green space.
KATY, TX
RVision Homes breaks ground on Magnolia Office Park

RVision Homes broke ground on Magnolia Office Park on Nichols Sawmill Road. (Courtesy RVision) RVision Homes held a groundbreaking ceremony June 30 on its Magnolia Office Park on Nichols Sawmill Road in Magnolia. It is across the street from Unity Park. According to a RVision Commercial Construction July 19 press release, the office park will have 26 single-story office buildings that are 1,512 square feet each. All of the units are for sale. 281-844-2887. www.rvisionhomes.com.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

All-clear notice issued after flaring incident at Baytown facility

BAYTOWN, Texas — An all-clear notice has been issued after a flaring incident at a Baytown facility Tuesday. This happened at about 9:15 a.m. at the Chevron Phillips Chemical Cedar Bayou facility. A company spokesperson said the facility experienced an unplanned operational issue that led to a loss of...
BAYTOWN, TX
Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: Downtick in viral load, hospitalizations suggests slowing of spread

Here are the latest COVID-19 data updates from the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Texas Medical Center admitted an average of 240 COVID-19 hospital patients per day for the week of July 11-17, which fell to 226 per day for the week of July 18-25, a 5.83% decrease in new patients, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

One killed in crash on US 90 in Dayton

Dayton Police Department responded to a major crash in the westbound lane of travel on US 90 in the Trinity River bottom between Liberty and Dayton around 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 26. According to a statement from Lt. Eric Ibarra, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, the accident involved a...
DAYTON, TX
Fort Bend County to take on $27M for operation of EpiCenter

Precinct 3 Commissioner Meyers cited changing financial circumstances when voicing some concern with Fort Bend County providing $26.8 million in initial operation costs for the EpiCenter. (Courtesy Fort Bend County) Some contention arose at Fort Bend County Commissioners Court on July 12 when considering the initial financial burden of nearly...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 UNCOVERS THEFT RING-MAY BE OTHER VICTIMS

On July 14, 2022, one of Constable “Rowdy” Hayden’s Deputies took a civil call from an individual that owns mobile homes and rents to people in the area. The caller stated he believes a current tenant, with past due rent, was attempting to sell a mobile home without the owner’s consent. The Deputy opened an investigation and began looking into the suspicious activity and found that two tenants were contacting possible victims through various means and online. After contact, the suspects would meet victims at the house, take a down payment or provide a bill of sale after taking large sums of money, then block all communication with the victims. On July 22, 2022, an undercover operation with members of the Pct. The criminal Investigation Division safely took the two suspects into custody. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted charges of Felony Theft on both suspects. The investigation leads to the belief that there may be more possible victims scammed by the suspects. If anyone has any further information about possible victims we need to know. Please contact dispatch and ask to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy, 936.760.5800. This is still an ongoing case and more charges can be forthcoming. Constable Hayden stated, “I am so proud of our Deputies, they consistently go the extra mile, dig extra deep and work these cases to the very end.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Newsmakers: Race for Harris County Judge reaches dead heat, and more

She is the incumbent, but if an early poll is an accurate indication, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will have a fight on her hands to stay in office. The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston released a poll that shows the race in a virtual dead heat with Judge Hidalgo holding a one percentage point lead over political newcomer Alexandra del Moral Mealer.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston, TX
