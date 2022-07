A Christmas in July Campaign put on by The Salvation Army Traverse City has surpassed its $10,000 goal. “On behalf of those we serve, The Salvation Army Traverse City would like to thank the community for their outpouring of support at the Red Kettles last weekend,” The Salvation Army Traverse City stated in a release Tuesday. “From the volunteers who rang and spread joy to those who generously donated to ‘Love Beyond’ hunger, eviction, and crisis we are grateful for their support.”

