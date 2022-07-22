ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Street of Dreams opens doors in Yamhill County

By Jules Rogers
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0CT9_0gpYl9LV00 Wine country-inspired homes in Newberg and McMinnville are showcased on annual tour through Aug. 18.

Residents of the Portland metro area and beyond searching for their next dream home can check out the latest trends in home design, home inspiration and home tech once again at the Street of Dreams.

The NW Natural Street of Dreams is slated for Yamhill County this year, adding a new wine country tour edition to the home showcase.

A total of six wine country-inspired homes valued at more than $3 million each in Newberg and McMinnville are featured on this year's tour, which is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland.

Rachel Trice is the chief marketing officer and senior vice president of strategic partnerships at the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland.

"This is the year to come see the show," Trice told Pamplin Media Group. "Between the spectacular views and the wine country settings, this is a true showcase of wine country living."

There are four Newberg homes at Rose Pointe Estates with builder- and designer-guided tours available — featuring lots with more than two acres each and stunning valley views — as well as two homes in McMinnville as part of a self-guided tour that is included this year.

The tours are slated through Aug. 14, but times vary, so check the website to schedule a tour and reserve a ticket for your favorite dream home at streetofdreamsPDX.com . Tickets start at $20 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EY8a_0gpYl9LV00

Major players

Developers on this year's Street of Dreams include:

  • Luke Belanger LLC General Contracting

  • Del Boca Vista

  • Elite Development Northwest

  • Secor Homes

  • Mike Riddle Construction

    The Newberg Graphic

