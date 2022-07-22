ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Street of Dreams opens doors in Yamhill County

By Jules Rogers
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 4 days ago

Wine country-inspired homes in Newberg and McMinnville are showcased on annual tour through Aug. 18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0CT9_0gpYl2AQ00

Residents of the Portland metro area and beyond searching for their next dream home can check out the latest trends in home design, home inspiration and home tech once again at the Street of Dreams.

The NW Natural Street of Dreams is slated for Yamhill County this year, adding a new wine country tour edition to the home showcase.

A total of six wine country-inspired homes valued at more than $3 million each in Newberg and McMinnville are featured on this year's tour, which is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland.

Rachel Trice is the chief marketing officer and senior vice president of strategic partnerships at the Home Builders Association of Metro Portland.

"This is the year to come see the show," Trice told Pamplin Media Group. "Between the spectacular views and the wine country settings, this is a true showcase of wine country living."

There are four Newberg homes at Rose Pointe Estates with builder- and designer-guided tours available — featuring lots with more than two acres each and stunning valley views — as well as two homes in McMinnville as part of a self-guided tour that is included this year.

The tours are slated through Aug. 14, but times vary, so check the website to schedule a tour and reserve a ticket for your favorite dream home at streetofdreamsPDX.com. Tickets start at $20 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24EY8a_0gpYl2AQ00

Major players

Developers on this year's Street of Dreams include:

Luke Belanger LLC General Contracting

Del Boca Vista

Elite Development Northwest

Secor Homes

Mike Riddle Construction

Have a thought or opinion on the news of the day? Get on your soapbox and share your opinions with the world. Send us a Letter to the Editor!

Comments / 0

Related
pdxmonthly.com

Every Portland Suburb in a Nutshell

Okay, so it’s official. A lot of people want to move to the Portland suburbs. (Not to mention the ever-increasing number of restaurants within city limits that are opening up suburban offshoots.) Home prices, walk scores, days on market—all of that is a good indication of what a place is like, but to really get to the heart of the matter, you need a quick vibe check. We’ve already summed up Portland’s many neighborhoods in 25 words or less; now it’s time to give the booming burbs the same treatment. (Want more detail? Check out our handy neighborhood guides.)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Elephants Delicatessen Is Moving Into the Former Beaverton Bargarten Space

A sprawling Beaverton restaurant recently vacated by Bargarten—part of the legacy of beloved Der Rheinlander—has attracted another long-standing Portland food brand. Elephants, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders on their lunch breaks since 1979, is taking over the space at 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
BEAVERTON, OR
Sherwood Gazette

New pet cooling center now open in Hillsboro

Washington County Animal Services has set up a space at the Salvation Army to help pets beat the heat.Washington County has opened an air conditioned and pet-friendly cooling center at the Hillsboro Salvation Army to help furry residents beat the heat. The facility is located at 1440 S.E. 21st Ave. and will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Hours of operation for the rest of the week are still being hashed out. County staff will be on hand to offer support for people with pets during the heat wave. Washington County Animal Services can provide crates, leashes, litter supplies and food and water bowls, says a press release from the county. The facility is only for domestic animals, not livestock or exotic pets. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberg, OR
Yamhill County, OR
Government
City
Mcminnville, OR
Mcminnville, OR
Government
Newberg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
Mcminnville, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
County
Yamhill County, OR
WWEEK

Fish-and-Chip Shop Rock Paper Fish Has Reopened in Northwest Portland

Rock Paper Fish, the pandemic pivot fish-and-chips joint, has reopened in a new location. The fast-casual collaboration between Micah “Little Big Burger” Camden, Portland-raised NFL star Ndamukong Suh, and third-generation RingSide Steakhouse owner Craig Peterson started frying up seafood once again at 2309 NW Kearney St. However, unless you happened to wander by the storefront or subscribe to RingSide’s emailed newsletter, you may not have heard about the move.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

New bicycle and pedestrian bridge to open in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bridge City is growing. A new project, the Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge is scheduled to open on Sunday. Named in honor of Congressman Blumenauer, the bridge is designed to connect two of Portland’s fastest growing neighborhoods. “It’s really for me a dream come...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Beaverton, Washington County open cooling centers this week

Visit staycoolwashingtoncounty.com for hot weather help and more information about places to stay cool. Free cooling centers are popping up around Washington County this week as forecasted temperatures could reach triple digits. For a full list of libraries, senior centers, splash pads and places to stay cool, visit the county's...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Home#New Wine#Pamplin Media Group
charbonneaulive.com

STOP the Toll on Boones Bridge!

A number of residents have asked us to post this bulletin for them. Following is a letter from Gary Newbore that explains the concern:. The Oregon Department of Transportation has had a draft plan for some time now for putting a tolling station on the I-205 Abernathy Bridge in West Linn and another north of downtown Portland on I-5 to raise funds. They just amended that draft plan to include a third tolling station on the Boone Bridge. PERSONALLY I AM OUTRAGED! How many times a week does your family cross the Boone Bridge? This plan splits the city of Wilsonville and unfairly penalizes residents of Charbonneau. Every time you go get groceries, go to the library, get gas, etc. just add $3-5 to your trip, depending on the actual toll amount they wind up charging. Or I guess you can always drive to Canby and pay the same thing in gas.
WILSONVILLE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Mike Singletary Net Worth

At Rogers Landing Park in Newberg, Oregon, on May 3, 2022, the body and vehicle of Ralph Brown were recovered from the Willamette River. Nearly a year since leaving his Cornelius, Oregon, home, he was discovered. He was having trouble keeping up with Sundowners Syndrome and no longer had a license, so his wife Carol sought to prevent him from driving.
NEWBERG, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Yard of the Month for August tabbed

The Canby Garden Club recognizes the work done by Denise and Greg Oja at their Ponderosa Street home. Shortly after moving into their current home, Denise and Greg Oja began transforming their yard. By spring 2020, the transformation was in full flight and something special was emerging. In fact, what...
CANBY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Eliminate gas leaf blowers

I have argued for years that we need to eliminate gas leaf blowers. Five years ago it was all about the ungodly noise pollution. Then my focus became toxic emissions that harm worker health and poison the air we breathe. Now we all recognize that it’s also tied to global warming.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Emergency Declarations Issued in Multnomah County And Portland

Multnomah County and the The City of Portland have issued emergency declarations ahead of the long stretch of hot weather this week. City and County leaders are planning to open overnight cooling shelters as soon as Tuesday. They are also providing other cooling options. Many libraries throughout Portland will remain open until 8 pm Monday night.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Quickly Becoming A Regional Heat Island As Massive Construction Projects Boom

June 26th – June 28th were the three most miserable days of all time in Oregon. The “Heat Bubble” or “Heat Dome” as it came to be known, was so hot that the temperatures not only smashed the all-time heat record in our State but obliterated it. Businesses shut down, dozens died, and the economy ground to a halt. Crops were damaged, and people and animals alike suffered as never before. It truly was hell on earth.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Discarded cigarette sparks Forest Park fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A discarded cigarette sparked a fire in Forest Park Sunday afternoon. A fire truck arrived and extinguished the flames shortly after a passerby called 911, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. “We’re all very lucky that this was in the middle of the afternoon, when someone...
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Ralph Brown Comes Home With Ultimate Act Of Community

On May 3rd, 2022, the body of Ralph Brown, along with his car, was pulled from the Willamette River at Rogers Landing Park in Newberg, Oregon. He was found almost a year after leaving his Cornelius, Oregon home. His wife Carol tried to stop him from driving as he was beginning to struggle with Sundowners Syndrome and no longer had a license.
NEWBERG, OR
iheart.com

Portland 911 Is Hiring

Interested in a career working to help keep our community safe? The Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) is hiring 911 dispatchers to join our team. Applications will be accepted until August 14 at 11:59 p.m. Visit https://www.portland.gov/911/workfor911 or here to apply. No previous experience with emergency communications is required....
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
67
Followers
966
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy