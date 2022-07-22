ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Super Skinny, Color Changing Bluetooth Keyboard Is $17 Right Now

By John Velasco
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Kx0d_0gpYi39m00

Nothing beats an old-fashioned mechanical keyboard when it comes to typing. Sure, there are some people that can whip out long conversations on text or email using their phone’s keyboard, but not everyone has that degree of finesse. If you crave tactility with your typing, then consider the Arteck Universal Portable Bluetooth Keyboard , which measures in at a quarter-inch in thickness. Seriously, this thing is slim.

Best of all, you can snag it at 50% off if you act fast.

Buy: Arteck HB030B Universal Bluetooth Keyboard $16.99 (orig. $33.99) 50% OFF

Why The Arteck HB030B Universal Bluetooth Keyboard Is a Great Deal

  • Originally $33.99, but now $16.99
  • Instant savings of $17.00
  • 50% off its regular price
  • 4.5-star rating with 25,000+ reviews
  • Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Arteck HB030B Universal Bluetooth Keyboard

We want to point out that the Arteck HB030B Universal Bluetooth Keyboard is perfect for smartphones , tablets , and desktop PCs . Thanks to the thin and light design, you can easily bring it anywhere you go without adding too much to what else you’re carrying around. At only 0.24-inches thin and weighing 0.37 pounds, the Arteck Universal Bluetooth Keyboard is perfect for road warriors. Even if you’re at home working on a desktop, you gain that flexibility of moving around without the worry of a messy cable getting in your way.

You’ll also be more productive using this keyboard because it comes complete with directional keys, as well as shortcuts to various functions like media controls. And since it’s an actual keyboard, you get that familiar tactile response when you type. Thankfully, the keys are low profile and don’t make a lot of noise either — so you won’t have to worry about being a nuisance if you’re using it in places like libraries. There are also 7 different backlighting options to choose from, so you can still type when there’s very little light around.

And finally, you won’t have to worry about frequently recharging the Arteck HB030B Universal Bluetooth Keyboard because it’s rated for upwards of 6 months with a full charge . Add to that, there’s a 24-month warranty that’s also included with the package to protect it from defects.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

