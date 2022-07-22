ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Josh Hawley mocked for promoting clenched fist mug while being ridiculed for Capitol fleeing video

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTIC1_0gpYhwDL00

Josh Hawley prompted a renewed round of mockery on social media after he promoted a coffee mug featuring a picture of his infamous January 6 clenched fist pose along with a kissing emoji to Twitter.

Hours after the release of a video showing Mr Hawley fleeing a violent mob that had breached the US Capitol, the Missouri Senator tried to drum up sales of the $20 white coffee mug that features the words “Show Me Strong”.

More than 20,000 users had replied to Mr Hawley’s tweet by Friday afternoon.

“Needs a lid for when you’re on the run,” wrote actor Diedrich Bader.

“And then you ran like the cowardly little b***h you are,” tweeted JoJofromJerz.

Others posted memes of Mr Hawley as Forest Gump, or showing his clenched fist emerging from a chicken.

Erin Ryan, host of the Hysteria podcast, wrote: “Perfect for coffee that gives you the runs.”

“You should really own the libs and sell a mug of yourself running”, journalist Aaron Rupar wrote.

During Thursday night’s primetime hearing, January 6 committee member Rep. Elaine Luria showed the photo of Mr Hawley raising a fist toward the crowd of protesters gathered outside the US Capitol on the morning of the riot. That was followed by a video clip of the senator sprinting through the halls and down an escalator in an effort to escape.

The clip of Mr Hawley running prompted a spontaneous outburst of laughter in the hearing room, and the hashtag #HawlinAss was soon trending on Twitter.

The footage has been since been set to humourous theme tunes from Rocky, Monty Python

Former DC Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was attacked by Trump supporters as he defended the Capitol on January 6, simply called Mr Hawley a “b***h”.

Comments / 11

COMANCHE SKYPOCKET
4d ago

Hawley was afraid of his own shadow until he say how tiny his little fists were

Reply(1)
10
randog1
3d ago

he had diarrhea and was running to the restrooms! two faced coward!

Reply
6
Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Government
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Elaine Luria
CNN

Opinion: New York Post's editorial should worry Trump

(CNN) — After everything Donald Trump has done -- from his seemingly open embrace of bigotry to his failed handling of Covid-19 (which polls show most Americans were critical of) to his efforts to thwart democracy -- it's hard to believe that anything could siphon off the support of the former President's die-hard acolytes.
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Video Clip
Business Insider

DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN

A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

MAGA rioter angry that Google searches show she's a MAGA rioter

A woman who participated in the January 6th attack on the Capitol is upset her name is forever tied to the insurrection when people Google her. In a recent court filing, Dawn Bancroft's attorney's sought a lesser sentencing citing her compliance with law enforcement, her damaged reputation, and misguided information from former president Donald Trump as reasons for her crime.
PROTESTS
Mother Jones

Josh Hawley, Caught Running Away From the Jan. 6 Mob, Says He Won’t Run From Liberal Critics

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Sen. Josh Hawley, the Missouri Republican who infamously pumped his fist at the pre-riot Capitol crowd on the morning of January 6, said in an appearance at a conservative conference Friday night that he didn’t regret his actions—and that he wouldn’t “run” from a fight with his political foes. It was an unusual choice of words for a man who, in a primetime hearing just a day earlier, was revealed to have run away from the very mob that he had helped incite.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy