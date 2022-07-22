Taylor Swift fans stunned after Jeopardy! contestants miss clue about singer

A clue about a Taylor Swift song left all three Jeopardy! contestants stumped during Wednesday’s episode, leaving Swifities up in arms over the lack of knowledge about the singer.

Returning champion Matt Mierswa chose a clue worth $400 in the "Title That Completes the Rhyme" category, which quizzes players on their music knowledge. Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings then read the lyrics aloud without giving away the tune to the song: “And I’m just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop. Like, can you just not step on my gown?”

After five seconds of silence, the timer went off without a single player solving for the clue. Jennings told the players the correct answer: “I really wish this was Johnny [Gilbert] reading these. This is You Need to Calm Down by Taylor Swift.”

Fans of Swift immediately took to social media to share their frustration over all three Jeopardy contestants not be able to recognise one of the singer’s most popular songs.

“HOW COULD NO ONE KNOW THE ANSWER!?!” tweeted one shocked user.

“Having a little power trip because I knew the answer to a Jeopardy! question was Taylor Swift & none of the contestants got it,” joked someone else.

“None of the Jeopardy! contestants got the Taylor Swift clue shut the whole show down,” said another fan.

One fan gave their props to the three Jeopardy! contestants, but still couldn’t get over the fact no one answered the Swift clue correctly. “Everyone who makes it on to Jeopardy! clearly has a crown in my book, but I cannot calm down when there is a triple stumper Taylor Swift clue,” they said.

The track You Need To Calm Down was released in 2019 as the second single off Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover.

Swift, 32, shocked Haim fans on Thursday when she made a surprise appearance during Haim’s sold-out concert in London’s O2 Arena. Midway through the sisters’ performance of Gasoline, Alana Haim stopped suddenly to introduce Swift.

“Wait, you guys. We’re in London, we can’t play London without bringing out a special guest,” Alana, 30, said. “Because not only is this person that I’m about to bring out the most incredible singer, songwriter, producer, f***** amazing person all around, she’s one of our close friends.”

The singer joined real-life best friends Este, Alana and Danielle Haim onstage where they delivered a mash-up of Gasoline and Swift’s 2016 song Love Story.

“When I heard my girls were playing in London at the O2, I thought, I’m going to have to see that. And it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people who also thought that,” Swift told concert-goers. “So we had a thought. If we were to do some sort of mash-up, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest you have sung all night, which is a big challenge because you have been singing very loudly – extraordinary work.”