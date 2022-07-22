ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy romantic stroll on Paris honeymoon

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
The couple were spotted holding hands and enjoying a walk in the Marais area of Paris where they were looking around the vintage clothing stalls, according to one bystander.

J Lo and Affleck announced they had got married in Las Vegas on July 16, before travelling to Europe for their honeymoon

“They looked happy. They were smiling and just looking around - they looked just like any other tourists,” one bystander said.

