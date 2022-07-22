ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Reportedly Opening A Chicago Store With An Homage To Virgil Abloh

By Bruce Goodwin II
 4 days ago
Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

Supreme is known for its stores in California, New York, and Japan, but it’s changing things up a bit. The legendary NYC skate brand now has eyes set on Chicago for a new brick-and-mortar location.

The business move comes just two years after VF Corporation purchased Supreme in an all-cash deal for $2.1 billion. The Denver, Colorado-based corp is the parent company of outdoor brands like JanSport, Eastpak, Timberland, and The North Face, and with the purchase of Supreme, it looked to expand its stores.

It didn’t take too long, with the first being in Milan in 2021, and now it’s time to set up shop in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood at 1438 N Milwaukee Ave. The area is also home to adidas’ flagship Chi-town location as well as trendy shop RSVP and sneaker consignment store Round 2.

Supreme is known to keep things organic, so it makes sense the brand is rumored to celebrate the store’s opening with the release of an appropriate new box logo tee. The bogo is the Pan African-inspired Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago tee that debuted at Virgil Abloh’s “Figure of Speech” exhibition at MCA back in 2019.

If the bogo isn’t released, the other possible offering would be a shirt featuring Chief Keef wearing the pan African bogo tee.

The news comes from Instagram user DropsByJay, who keeps his ear to the internet’s fashion streets and usually has correct info when it comes to pending drops months in advance. On Instagram, DropsByJay noted that else is known about the store’s opening.

“No other details are known regarding layout or other info outside of the expected opening date being either late FW22 or early 2023,” the photo’s caption reads. “Also rumored, is that we could see Supreme pay homage to Virgil by possibly releasing the “MCA” Box Logo Tee and/or Chief Keef photo tee.”

Cassius

Cassius

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

