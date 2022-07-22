ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

3rd annual Kona & Cops taking place this weekend

By Marvin Bills
WLFI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department hopes you'll stop by and say hello this weekend. With the help of Security Federal Savings Bank, the department is holding...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Lafayette Fire Dept. hiring recruit firefighter

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department is now accepting applications for a recruit firefighter. The starting salary is about $59,000 a year with an increase to nearly $68,000 after two years. There are also health, vision and dental benefits, and the hiring process involves a paid 16...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Jury selected for Lafayette murder trial

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — About 60 potential jurors were summoned to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse Monday to possibly serve during a murder trial. Leon Chew is charged with murder, obstruction of justice and carrying a handgun without a license. Allegedly, Chew shot Germaine Thomas in the head while her...
LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
104.1 WIKY

Girl Rescued from House Fire Dies

A three-year-old child who was rescued from her burning home on Friday has died of her burn injuries. The Marion County Coroner’s office says Ophelia Young died Monday at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. The fire happened just before 10AM Friday in the 400 block of East Michigan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 people shot in residential area on near-southside side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wkvi.com

Three County Pursuit Ends in Starke County

An Indianapolis man was arrested in Starke County Monday night after leading White County Sheriff’s Department police on a 40-mile pursuit that spanned three counties. White County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Roth told WKVI News that a man operating a 2022 black Kawasaki ZR9 motorcycle was traveling approximately 130 mph when he passed a White County Sheriff’s Department patrolman on U.S. 231 around 6:45 p.m. ET. A traffic stop was attempted on U.S. 24 between Wolcott and Reynolds but the man allegedly kept driving north on U.S. 24.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kona Ice#Kona Cops#Lpd
WLFI.com

2022 Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair wraps up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Another Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair has come and gone here in Greater Lafayette. News 18 was there as things wrapped up on Saturday. Rain was falling for much of Saturday afternoon, but the weather cooperated well enough for people to enjoy the carnival. Hundreds...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Multiple motorcycle crash on I-70 injures six people

INDIANAPOLIS – Six people were sent to area hospitals after multiple motorcyclists crashed during an organized motorcycle ride. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the 75-mile marker, just west of downtown Indianapolis. Today, at 2:11 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving emergency calls of multiple motorcycles down on the interstate and several people injured. Trooper Dan Magnabosco was first on the scene and located two people with very serious injuries. He noticed one person was bleeding profusely from the lower arm and he immediately applied a tourniquet to the arm to stop the bleeding. Another person was unconscious but breathing. Magnabosco, along with several bystanders administered emergency aid until the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived. Six people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, two with serious injuries and four with non-life threatening injuries. The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed while the crash was investigated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Pro-choice rally takes place in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Pro-choice demonstrations continued here in Greater Lafayette Monday. Protesters rallied in response to Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. They feel the lawmakers are moving toward a "very restrictive anti-abortion bill". It's all in response to Senate Bill 1, which would allow abortions in certain circumstances...
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
22 WSBT

South Bend woman dead after accidental shooting in Cass County

A South Bend woman is dead after an accidental shooting. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency at around 3:26 pm on Sunday July 24th to the 3100 block of Detroit Rd in Howard Township. Police found Brittany Young, 35, of South Bend had been shot and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Skinner Receives Huge Round of Thanks from the Frankfort Community

Back in 1980, Jim Skinner accepted a position with the Frankfort Police Department. Last Thursday at the Prairie Creek Park Events Center in downtown Frankfort, Skinner said his goodbyes after 42 years with the FPD. “I can’t imagine that this amount of people came out for this and I appreciate...
FRANKFORT, IN
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
wdrb.com

Indiana woman falls victim to Kia Challenge on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman living in Lapel, Indiana, recently fell victim to a trend on TikTok called the "Kia Challenge." Lapel is in central Indiana, north of Indianapolis. According to a report from FOX 59, the challenge comes from a video in which two men are sitting in...
LAPEL, IN
KFVS12

Passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at the 4 mile marker. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kenworth...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy