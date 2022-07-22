ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Councilman Bray facing criticism for comments about police staffing, diversity and crime in Pocatello

By By Journal Staff
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — A heated discussion occurred following Thursday evening's City Council meeting regarding a previous comment made by a longtime City Council member that has been viewed by many as inappropriate.

During a July 7 budget hearing at City Hall when discussing the Police Department's officer per city resident ratio being below the national average, Councilman Roger Bray reportedly said, "We have had a very efficient department, we've been able to take care of that ratio, because we are not as diverse a community as some."

The comment caught the attention of members of the Pocatello NAACP, including James Yizar, who addressed the City Council about it during Thursday evening's meeting at City Hall.

“When a leader in a powerful position communicates a statement like that, it reduces the motivation and energy others are putting into inclusion and acceptance philosophies encouraging others to be connected and appreciative of differences,” Yizar said during Thursday’s council meeting. “When a leader expresses a statement that nothing should be done or something taken away because our community is not diverse, individuals that I represent by the color of my skin believe that they are not welcome, do not belong and are concerned for their safety being in his community.”

A discussion following the council meeting resulted in an angry confrontation between Bray and members of the Pocatello police union that was witnessed by other members of the City Council and Police Chief Roger Schei. After the heated discussion, during which Bray reportedly reiterated his belief that Pocatello's low crime rate and lack of diversity compared to some other cities should be part of the police staffing conversation, one member of the City Council demanded Bray's resignation and another accused him of making racist remarks.

Those taking issue with Bray's comments on July 7 and during Thursday's confrontation say it's inappropriate to link Pocatello police staffing and crime to diversity in the community.

Bray on Friday provided the following statement to the Idaho State Journal: "Living many places outside Idaho, I have had the good fortune to establish diverse friendships and working relationships – just as I have in my 30 years in Pocatello. I know who I am and what I stand for. I take criticism to heart and learn from it. I described Pocatello as less diverse than some cities, making some of our challenges less pronounced. The more homogeneous a community, the higher the degree of shared values, the lower the potential for diversity-based conflict. We do not have large sub-communities or neighborhoods with different cultural values at odds with one another as some cities do. We know from the Muslim student issues several years ago, that when the intensity of our diversity increases, so do our conflicts — and, therefore, the need for a pro-active police presence."

Bray, who's also a pastor at a local church, said he plans to meet with the Pocatello NAACP to further discuss the issue. Bray is a former NAACP member who frequently organizes and attends events aimed at diversity such as the city's annual Martin Luther King Day commemorations.

In response to Thursday evening's confrontation between Bray and the police union members, City Council member Chris Stevens said in a statement to the Journal, "The police chief and some of his officers chose to inflame the conversation rather than exhibit any de-escalation awareness. Their behavior is concerning. The mayor was completely out of control."

Schei said in response, "Deflecting blame on the Police Department for racist comments made by Councilman Bray is unacceptable. There should be no free passes or defending these statements. There is no ownership in casting blame on others for those inappropriate remarks."

Ken Monroe, president of the Pocatello NAACP, said his organization took exception to Bray's July 7 comment about diversity in Pocatello. Monroe said he and Yizar attended Thursday evening's City Council meeting to discuss their concerns and seek clarification about what Bray actually meant.

Yizar also voiced concerns that after Bray made the comment on July 7, no members of the City Council took issue with the statement.

Yizar said, “When a collection of powerful leaders are gathered together and a comment is made like the one expressed in the July 7 meeting by council member Bray and no other leaders take the time to correct or defend individuals in our community who bring diversity to Pocatello, it is and always will be a silent confirmation of the disruptive and targeted attack to make citizens of our community who are diverse feel isolated and not seen for who they are, but how those in powerful position feel comfortable seeing those individuals who are different. I am still in a state of shock and highly disappointed with all of the Pocatello City Council members and the mayor for not defending me as a Black American who lives and works in the community.”

Monroe added that the Pocatello NAACP is sensitive to such inappropriate comments and the City Council should be too.

Mayor Brian Blad apologized to Monroe and Yizar at Thursday's City Council meeting for Bray's comment and the fact no one on the council took issue with it at the time.

Following the meeting, Bray approached Monroe and Yizar in the council's chambers and began a discussion regarding his July 7 comment. Members of the Pocatello police union who were in attendance at the council meeting that had just ended, joined in with the discussion which quickly became heated between Bray and the police union members, according to multiple sources who witnessed the incident.

Pocatello City Council member Linda Leeuwrik, who witnessed the confrontation, said in a written statement to the Journal that she was "stunned to hear Mr. Bray not only not apologize, but also not admit there was anything wrong with what he had said; he continued to argue and to try to defend his racist comments, and then doubled and tripled down on them. Later, he even went on to make sexist comments as well."

Leeuwrik added, "Racism and sexism are totally unacceptable and simply cannot be tolerated."

Pocatello City Council member Josh Mansfield said later Thursday night that Bray should resign.

Mansfield provided the Journal with a written statement saying, "Council member Bray's comments following the council meeting on the 21st (of July) were unacceptable and deeply harmful. They show a complete disregard for the people whom he swore an oath to represent and serve, and I believe that he can no longer meaningfully serve the citizens of Pocatello."

Mansfield also said he regrets that he didn't take issue with Bray's comment on July 7, adding, "I apologize for my failure to speak up."

Pocatello City Council President Rick Cheatum said, "I am shocked, surprised and disappointed at what happened. I'm shocked a comment like that was made. I'm surprised I didn't catch that comment about diversity at our July 7 meeting. I'm disappointed someone who is a religious and political leader in our community thinks that way."

The Pocatello police union stated to the Journal on Thursday night that it strongly disagrees with Bray's remarks about the city's diversity factoring in any way into how many officers are employed by the Police Department. The police union said it values its good relationship with Pocatello residents and appreciates the city's diversity.

Pocatello Police Chief Schei said following the confrontation between Bray and the police union members that Bray's comments on July 7 and during the confrontation "directly contradict the mission statement and values of the Pocatello Police Department and city of Pocatello." Schei also said that if one of his officers ever made comments that more diversity in the city would lead to more crime which would necessitate hiring more police, that officer would be fired.

Schei said in his more than 25 years with the Police Department he's never heard a City Council member say what Bray said and the police chief fears Bray's comments will damage the city government's relationship with the community.

Following the confrontation involving Bray and the police union members, Blad issued the following statement: "I am very disappointed with council member Bray's comments during a recent council meeting. We do not stand for discrimination on any level. I assure you we work hard every day so that everyone who comes to or lives in Pocatello, Idaho, feels welcome and part of the community."

Monroe said Bray's remarks made him think about the resolution the City Council once passed stating Pocatello is a welcoming community and how perhaps a reminder is in order.

"It's nice to talk the talk but once in a while you're going to have to walk the walk," Monroe said.

Pocatello, ID
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

