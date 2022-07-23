ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall County Schools votes soon on tax increase. First, 2 more public hearings

By Ben Anderson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4F2j_0gpYbu5n00

Hall County Schools is set to vote on its budget and adopt a new tax rate July 25.

The school system announced earlier this month that it would lower its millage rate to 15.99 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, down from 16.485 the year before. This is not considered a tax reduction because the school system would actually pull in more revenue given the rise in property values.

Though the rate is the lowest since 2005 it represents an 15.81% increase in tax revenue or $15.6 million over the prior year.

Individual property tax bills may be higher or lower depending on whether that property was assessed at a higher value. Read more about how property tax bills are calculated in Hall County and how property tax assessments work.

The school system’s finance officer, Jonathan Boykin, said the tax digest is up 19% over last year.

The school system is dipping into its reserves and using $15 million to pay for employee raises.

Operational costs have increased significantly as well. Maintenance is up 17% due to the increasing price of materials, and transportation is up 21% due to the rising cost of diesel fuel.

Public hearings are set for 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 25.

The system had been set to make its final vote in June, but due to a mistake had to push back its schedule.

Hall County Schools property tax public hearings

When: 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 25

Where: 711 Green St., Gainesville

How: If you want to speak during the public hearing, you must sign up and will be given two minutes to speak. The board does not answer questions during the hearing.

Comments / 6

Related
wrwh.com

White County Receives Special Cash Distribution

(Cleveland)- White County government recently received a nice check in the amount of $42,431 that represents their share of a $6 million special cash distribution from the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia – Group Self-Insurance Workers Compensation Fund. ACCG is Georgia’s county association and works on behalf of...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Clarke County Schools Encourage Masks but Stop Short of Mandate

Athens-Clarke County’s mask mandate has been in effect for several days, but not in Clarke County Schools. On Thursday, the Clarke County School District issued a statement encouraging staff, students, and visitors to mask up for the 2022-23 school year. School officials say they plan to take additional precautions for the new year, such as by distributing masks to those who need them, and updating their air conditioning systems. Students, staff, and families will have access to free COVID-19 testing, along with vaccinations during September and October at each CCSD school on a rotating basis.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 211 in Barrow County closed July 25 and 26

BARROW COUNTY (July 25, 2022) – Georgia Department of Transportation and its construction partners will close SR 211 inside the city limits of Statham, Ga. Monday and Tuesday to replace and culvert and repaving. WHEN: The closure and detour begins July 25 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Work...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
City
Gainesville, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws. On Saturday, July 23, Georgia educators from across the state came together to hold a Back to School Rally for Education at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and highlight the negative impacts that Gov. Brian Kemp’s new restrictive education laws will have on students, teachers, and schools in the coming school year. Community members marched in solidarity against the restrictive laws and spoke about how they will censor what can be taught in classrooms, ban books, and threaten teachers’ jobs.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bills#Tax Revenue#Tax Rate#Hall County Schools
InsideClimate News

In Atlanta, Work on a New EPA Superfund Site Leaves Black Neighborhoods Wary, Fearing Gentrification

The Superfund Next Door: First in a series on the EPA’s efforts to clean up a Superfund site in two historically Black communities on Atlanta’s west side. ATLANTA—As a little boy, Byron Amos often played with dark, volcanic-like rocks that he found among the lush greenery that drapes the houses and yards in Vine City and that makes the historically Black neighborhood worthy of its name.
ATLANTA, NY
wuga.org

Morning headlines: ACCPD and DA team up for fentanyl initiative

Deaths from fentanyl overdoses are increasing in Athens-Clarke County area and the rest of the nation. A joint effort between law enforcement, prosecutors, and community groups seeks to slash those numbers. In an effort to stem the increasing numbers of deaths from fentanyl overdoses, the District Attorney’s Office and the...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Developer proposes townhomes and single-family homes for Flowery Branch

The Flowery Branch City Council on Thursday held a public hearing to consider rezoning a 60.79-acre tract of land on 5183 Gainesville Street into a townhome and single-family detached home development. Applicant Edge City Properties proposed to build 186 single-family detached homes and 149 townhomes. Prices for the townhomes would...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
accesswdun.com

Oakwood Police Department to increase its starting pay

All officers with the Oakwood Police Department will see an increase in pay starting Aug. 1. Oakwood commissioners voted unanimously for pay raises at their meeting on Friday, which would increase salaries by 10 percent – or to an hourly rate of $20.41. Alternatively, if an officer has a...
OAKWOOD, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bear sighting in Fulton County, police urge caution

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alpharetta police want residents to proceed with caution after receiving numerous calls regarding a bear roaming through the city. The bear, officials said was struck by a vehicle and fled into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WGAU

Sheriff’s Office conference continues at Classic Center

The Law Enforcement Community Engagement Conference continues at the Classic Center: the conference that began Sunday is organized by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. From the Clarke Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. We are proud to announce Chief Joseph “Jack” Lumpkin, DeKalb Public Safety, is one of the...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
8K+
Followers
135
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy