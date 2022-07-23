Hall County Schools votes soon on tax increase. First, 2 more public hearings

Hall County Schools is set to vote on its budget and adopt a new tax rate July 25.

The school system announced earlier this month that it would lower its millage rate to 15.99 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, down from 16.485 the year before. This is not considered a tax reduction because the school system would actually pull in more revenue given the rise in property values.

Though the rate is the lowest since 2005 it represents an 15.81% increase in tax revenue or $15.6 million over the prior year.

Individual property tax bills may be higher or lower depending on whether that property was assessed at a higher value. Read more about how property tax bills are calculated in Hall County and how property tax assessments work.

The school system’s finance officer, Jonathan Boykin, said the tax digest is up 19% over last year.

The school system is dipping into its reserves and using $15 million to pay for employee raises.

Operational costs have increased significantly as well. Maintenance is up 17% due to the increasing price of materials, and transportation is up 21% due to the rising cost of diesel fuel.

Public hearings are set for 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 25.

The system had been set to make its final vote in June, but due to a mistake had to push back its schedule.

Hall County Schools property tax public hearings

When: 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 25

Where: 711 Green St., Gainesville

How: If you want to speak during the public hearing, you must sign up and will be given two minutes to speak. The board does not answer questions during the hearing.