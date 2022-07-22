Tamra Judge Returns, Plus Jamie Lee Curtis Pops Up!

Through the first two weeks of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, the be-suited hide of Jesse James Palmer barely surfaced, save for the rare occasion when he dropped in to tell us that the only rule of this season is that there are no rules—it’s no-holds-barred, read-’em-and-weep, double-decker dating this time around. But now, all of the sudden, Jesse is popping out of every hole in the Bachelor mansion to steal Rachel’s roses back from her like some cursed version of whack-a-mole. All because Rachel and her sister-girlfriend Gabby had the audacity to not exactly know how to successfully run a reality TV dating game show on the first try. To which I say: I don’t think so, Jesse! Give Rachel those roses back right now, so she can bring back Ryan the sentient Boston accent, or Jordan the Race Car Driver who was perfectly fine, or Leelee Sobieski’s brother who is also a magician. Somebody, anybody—literally, we need more bodies on this season of The Bachelorette. With 21 men remaining, a third of these men are going to Hometowns, and given the amount of oops-i-roses currently residing in Jesse Palmer’s suit pocket, that doesn’t sit right with me.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO