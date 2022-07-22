ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamra Judge Returns, Plus Jamie Lee Curtis Pops Up!

By Rachel Lindsay
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel is joined by Jodi Walker and Callie Curry to discuss the Bravo news of the week, as well as...

The Ringer

Revisiting ‘Rock of Love With Bret Michaels’

In honor of the 15th anniversary of the show, Amelia Wedemeyer and Zack Peters revisit the iconic reality series Rock of Love With Bret Michaels. They talk about that era of reality television on VH1 (1:00), some of the most iconic characters from the show (21:20), and what has aged the best and worst 15 years later (33:15).
TV SHOWS
The Ringer

‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 5 Recap

Joanna, David, and Danny break down Westworld Season 4, Episode 5, “Zhuangzi.” They start by recapping everything that happened in the episode (2:13), before discussing Christina’s story and theorizing about who sent Teddy (3:53). Later, they go through other storylines in the episode (34:37) and go to Theory Corner to talk about the frequency of the Earth (57:42).
TV SERIES
Jamie Lee Curtis
The Ringer

Fake Movie Premieres, Third-Wheeling Grandpas, and Giving Birth to Meatball

Juliet Litman and Callie Curry are back to chat about Season 19, Episode 3 of The Bachelorette. They recap the weirdness of Rachel and Zach’s completely staged movie premiere (21:40), examine the additional presence of Gabby’s grandpa on her date with Erich (38:27), and chat about the ladies’ photoshoot and resulting fallout between Gabby and the men (44:00).
TV SERIES
The Ringer

The ‘Bachelorette’ Recap: Uh-Oh, the Men Have Too Much Power

Through the first two weeks of Season 19 of The Bachelorette, the be-suited hide of Jesse James Palmer barely surfaced, save for the rare occasion when he dropped in to tell us that the only rule of this season is that there are no rules—it’s no-holds-barred, read-’em-and-weep, double-decker dating this time around. But now, all of the sudden, Jesse is popping out of every hole in the Bachelor mansion to steal Rachel’s roses back from her like some cursed version of whack-a-mole. All because Rachel and her sister-girlfriend Gabby had the audacity to not exactly know how to successfully run a reality TV dating game show on the first try. To which I say: I don’t think so, Jesse! Give Rachel those roses back right now, so she can bring back Ryan the sentient Boston accent, or Jordan the Race Car Driver who was perfectly fine, or Leelee Sobieski’s brother who is also a magician. Somebody, anybody—literally, we need more bodies on this season of The Bachelorette. With 21 men remaining, a third of these men are going to Hometowns, and given the amount of oops-i-roses currently residing in Jesse Palmer’s suit pocket, that doesn’t sit right with me.
TV & VIDEOS

