Greensboro, NC

Caller: ‘There’s blood everywhere’ at home of ex-NAACP head

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — An unidentified man told dispatchers for a North Carolina sheriff’s office that “there’s blood everywhere” at the home of the former state president of the NAACP who was found dead earlier this week, according to a recording of the call.

The 911 call, placed by a woman who accompanied the man to the home, offers new information on the death earlier this week of the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman. Authorities have released few details about what happened or how Spearman died.

During the call, when the dispatcher tried to give instructions for CPR, she said the man who was attending to Spearman told her “there was no hope,” the News & Record of Greensboro reported.

Dispatch records indicate the call initially came over as a cardiac/respiratory call.

Spearman was found dead by friends or family members at his home in Greensboro shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has released no other details about his death, which is still under investigation.

Another 911 call about a week before Spearman’s death indicated an armed robbery took place at his house then, although it’s unclear if that’s connected to his death.

According to audio from a 911 call on July 13 and a magistrate’s order, Spearman alleged that a man asked for $2,000, which Spearman said he didn’t have. The man is alleged to have taken Spearman’s cellphone and tried to use an app to transfer money to his account.

Spearman said the man pulled a gun and when Spearman grabbed it, a shot was fired. Spearman said he wasn’t hurt.

Records also show the man hit Spearman with the gun before he fled with his cellphone.

According to a magistrate’s order, the man was arrested and charged the same day with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to kill. He was later released on a $15,000 bond.

The Associated Press

