(WLIO) - Rides at the Ohio State Fair will now have to meet the safety check requirements that are set out by Tyler's Law. The law is named after Tyler Jarrell, who died on a ride at the Ohio State Fair when it broke apart back in 2017. Ride owners are now required to complete a visual inspection and provide state inspectors with documentation of the ride's travel history and use before the ride is allowed to operate.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO