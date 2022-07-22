ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Veterans eat free Saturday morning at Tazewell GOP appreciation breakfast

By 25 News Now
25newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORTON (25 News Now) - Veterans have the opportunity to grab a free breakfast Saturday morning during the Tazewell County Republican’s veterans appreciation breakfast in Morton. Veteran...

www.25newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Central Illinois Proud

Stage 4 cancer forces resignation of Peoria County Undersheriff

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A veteran leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is retiring in August to focus on her health and family in the wake of a terminal cancer diagnosis. Corrections Undersheriff Ronda Guyton is the first hired and only commissioned African American woman to work...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Pop’ular Bloomington chicken joint moving

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A locally owned, chicken joint known for its hot chicken is on the move after four years in business. The Pop-up Chicken Shop has shared space and operated out of the Bloomington V.F.W. 454 off of Lincoln Street since its inception in Oct of 2018. Owner Aaron Francis said he started the restaurant after trying something similar in L.A.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

New board president elected for Peoria Public Schools

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Schools now has a new board president. Monday night, former Vice President Martha Ross was voted one role higher. She will take the place of former Board President Gregory Wilson. Board member Mike Murphy will take her place as vice president. Gregory Wilson...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Ethanol and the Peoria County Corn Growers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - From e-commerce to biofuels, Illinois farmers know how to market their crops. Did you know Illinois corn is saving you money at the gas pump?. I woke with Ross Pauli, president of the Peoria County Corn Growers. The history of ethanol goes back to the...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Greta Van Fleet concert brings the sound (and business) to Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s being called the biggest concert in the River City since the pandemic began. Rock band Greta Van Fleet is bringing people from far and wide, along with a jolt to local businesses. Staff at the Civic Center say people were lining up outside as early as Sunday night for general admission. That was despite the venue’s rules that the doors wouldn’t open until ten Monday morning.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Town of Normal is facing a housing shortage

NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Town of Normal is facing a 4000-unit housing shortage. Town planner Mercy Davison says that there are no publicly funded family housing plans in place. “As people know, the construction process itself is fairly slow right now based on limited materials and labor,” she...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Inflation saps nonprofit sector in Bloomington-Normal

Inflation is hitting people with low incomes in Bloomington-Normal, and the social service agencies that support them. Some common themes emerge among social and human service agencies around McLean County. Clients suffer disproportionately from inflation because they have the least to start with, and very little ability to absorb rising costs. Not-for-profit agencies must scrimp. Workers at the agencies are under inflationary stress as well.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Christmas comes early during outdoor market in Atlanta

ATLANTA (25 News Now) - There was a little more decking the halls than usual for this time of year in Logan County. Downtown Atlanta was ringing in the season six months ahead of time Sunday for their ‘Christmas in July’ event. The outdoor market is hosted annually six months before the holiday. The goal is to raise funds for the Christmas Committee, who will use the money for local decorations when winter rolls around, plus put plans into motion for holiday events during the winter.
ATLANTA, GA
25newsnow.com

Victim identified in Galesburg shooting

PEORIA (WEEK) - Galesburg Police responded to a shooting on Grand Ave on Sunday. Sometime later, 33-year-old Galesburg resident Gregory Tucker arrived at the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was then transported to OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for further treatment. After aggressive...
GALESBURG, IL
rejournals.com

Friedman Real Estate sells Barnes & Citizens building in Decatur

Friedman Real Estate recently sold the Barnes & Citizens Building, a 165,000-square-foot office asset located on 236-250 N. Water St.  in Decatur. The property is Decatur’s second tallest building and is situated in the heart of downtown with breathtaking views overlooking Central Park. Friedman’s Josh Miller and Kellen...
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Merging farming and e-commerce

(25 News Now) - Like all occupations, farming has changed with the times. I visited local farmer Nick Carter to learn how he took his farm and others in the farming community into e-commerce. My name is Nick Carter I’m the co-founder and CEO of Market Wagon. So I...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

18-year-old Realtor follows his family into the real estate business

Many people left their jobs during the Great Resignation, and many industries are still struggling to hire. That’s not necessarily the case in real estate. The sizzle ignited by low interest rates and increasing demand made it a seller’s market, driving up prices. The attraction to flexible hours and sizable commissions lured even teenagers into the profession, including 18-year-old Gavin Devore of Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

WEDNESDAY: Normal roads to close for water main replacement

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple roads in Normal will close Wednesday morning for the Oak Street Water Main Replacement Project, and certain roads will remain closed until the end of September. Beginning 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the following roads will be closed:. Linden Street at Phoenix Avenue. Phoenix Avenue...
NORMAL, IL
wcbu.org

Woman killed in East Peoria motorcycle crash is ID'd

The Tazewell County coroner has identified an East Peoria woman killed in a Friday night motorcycle crash. Coroner Charles Hanley said 57-year-old Christine Arnold died from head and neck injuries. She was the passenger on the motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash near the McClugage Bridge. The motorcycle's driver was...
EAST PEORIA, IL

