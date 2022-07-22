Drunken driver from Faribault sentenced in injury crash

A New Ulm man, Travis Douglas Lux, age 30, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for leading deputies on a high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high last June. According to court documents, at about 9:33 a.m. on June 17, Redwood County deputies received several reports about a driver who was shouting and apparently had his door open. A deputy spotted the vehicle traveling at about 92 miles per hour near the intersections of County Road 17 and Highway 19. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the suspect driver drove faster through Redwood Falls, coming to a stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Bridge Street.

