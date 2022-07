LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man who attempted to shoot someone, only to fail due to a firearm malfunction. On July 24, the suspect was said to have approached a person who had just arrived home in an attempt to rob them. As the victim was fleeing the scene, the suspect reportedly chased them down with a firearm. However, police say the firearm failed, and the suspect was able to get away.

