12 fantastic photos of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi through the years

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Two of the WNBA’s greatest are getting ready to face off for one final time. When the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury hit the hardwood on Friday night in Phoenix, it will be the end of a legendary Sue Bird-Diana Taurasi rivalry, one that has Bird up 31 games to 28 over 59 head-to-head matchups.

Friends, college teammates, WNBA opponents, Olympic gold medalists, broadcast partners — you name it, Sue and Diana have had quite the basketball journey during this 21st century.

Here is a series of photos of the two together that’ll make you reminisce, bring you joy, and appreciate them even more as they compete against each other for the last time.

Opposing NBA executives not happy about the Boston Celtics adding Malcolm Brogdon, Danilo Gallinari

The Boston Celtics now have one of if not the strongest rotations in the league from top to bottom, to the delight of the team’s fans and the dismay of those of other teams. But it is not just fans of other franchises who are feeling some trepidation at the thought of facing Boston’s revamped roster next season. Executives of opposing ball clubs around the NBA are also none too pleased about the Celtics’ offseason upgraded, and have been sharing their displeasure with Heavy’s veteran NBA reporter Steve Bulpett.
NBA
