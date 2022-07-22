12 fantastic photos of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi through the years

Two of the WNBA’s greatest are getting ready to face off for one final time. When the Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury hit the hardwood on Friday night in Phoenix, it will be the end of a legendary Sue Bird-Diana Taurasi rivalry, one that has Bird up 31 games to 28 over 59 head-to-head matchups.

Friends, college teammates, WNBA opponents, Olympic gold medalists, broadcast partners — you name it, Sue and Diana have had quite the basketball journey during this 21st century.

Here is a series of photos of the two together that’ll make you reminisce, bring you joy, and appreciate them even more as they compete against each other for the last time.

© (AP Photo/News-Sentinel, Amy Smotherman)

© AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

May 11, 2022.

© (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)