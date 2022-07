On Sunday, two people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in East Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane at about 2:20 p.m. The early reports showed that a Chrysler was traveling east on Charleston when it was hit by a Solara at the intersection of Charleston and Sloan. The driver of the Chrysler failed to maintain control and crashed into a stationary RTC bus.

