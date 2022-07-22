ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa's LaPorta named to Mackey Award Watch List

By Trevor Maeder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Iowa City) -- Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta was named to the...

Iowa's Campbell named Big Ten Preseason Football honoree

(Rosemont) -- Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell has been named a Big Ten Preseason Football honoree. Campbell was a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America and by Phil Steele in 2021. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
IOWA CITY, IA
Nebraska's Reimer, 3 Iowa LBs on Butkus Award Watch List

(KMAland) -- Four regional college football athletes have been named to the Butkus Award Watch List. Nebraska’s Luke Reimer is on the list after finishing with 108 tackles, including 19 during a career performance against Purdue. Iowa linebackers Seth Benson, Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs were also named to the watch list.
LINCOLN, NE
Iowa women to play Oregon State at Phil Knight Legacy

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa women’s basketball team will play Oregon State to open the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Hawkeyes will play Friday, November 25th at 7:00 against the Beavers at Chiles Center on the campus of the University of Portland. It will be televised on ESPNU.
IOWA CITY, IA
West Delaware OL Reth commits to Northern Iowa

(Cedar Falls) -- West Delaware interior offensive lineman Luke Reth announced a commitment to Northern Iowa on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 256-pound prospect chose the Panthers over other reported offers from Eastern Michigan and South Dakota. View the 247Sports profile for Reth linked here.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

