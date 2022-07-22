What exactly constitutes a ‘heat wave’ — and does it matter?

LACONIA — Healthcare is one of New Hampshire’s largest and fastest growing industries, and a sector that has had a surge in open positions over the past two years. To help meet these needs in the Lakes Region, ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire, has expanded its partnership with Concord Hospital - Laconia to offer a medical assistant Registered Apprenticeship program. Using ApprenticeshipNH’s “earn while you learn” model, this program will be offered at Concord Hospital - Laconia with related classroom instruction at Lakes Region Community College. The program will prepare students to become certified clinical medical assistants and help to fill in-demand positions.

LACONIA, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO