ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

What exactly constitutes a ‘heat wave’ — and does it matter?

By DAVID BROOKS The Concord Monitor
laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re definitely in a heat wave, by New Hampshire standards at least, but what that mostly means...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire weighs energy rebates for consumers

(The Center Square) – Low-income New Hampshire residents could be getting financial relief from the state to help offset energy costs, which are expected to spike next month. In a request to the Executive Council, the state Department of Energy calls for providing a one-time $405 rebate for thousands...
ECONOMY
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire Republican governor cleared of wrongdoing in labor union dispute

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire's highest court has narrowly cleared Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of any wrongdoing in a recent dispute with the state's public employees union. In a 3-2 ruling, the state Supreme Court rejected a finding of the Public Employees Labor Relations Board that Sununu had...
POLITICS
laconiadailysun.com

ApprenticeshipNH offers a a medical assistant Registered Apprenticeship program

LACONIA — Healthcare is one of New Hampshire’s largest and fastest growing industries, and a sector that has had a surge in open positions over the past two years. To help meet these needs in the Lakes Region, ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire, has expanded its partnership with Concord Hospital - Laconia to offer a medical assistant Registered Apprenticeship program. Using ApprenticeshipNH’s “earn while you learn” model, this program will be offered at Concord Hospital - Laconia with related classroom instruction at Lakes Region Community College. The program will prepare students to become certified clinical medical assistants and help to fill in-demand positions.
LACONIA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy