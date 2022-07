Please take notice that Jared Enterprises, LLC whose mailing address is PO Box 4248, Burlington, VT 05406, is applying to the Vermont Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (10 V.S.A. §6641 et seq.) in connection with the redevelopment of property known as 21-67 Commerce Street in the Town of Williston, Vermont. A copy of the application, which contains a preliminary environmental assessment and a description of the proposed redevelopment project is available for public review at the Town of Williston Clerk's Office and at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offices in Montpelier.

WILLISTON, VT ・ 2 HOURS AGO