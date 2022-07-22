San Diego Bomb Squad Finds Suspicious Package and Tracker On Woman's Car

Hundreds of ancient rock rings have been found in northeastern San Diego's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Roughly 500 of these ancient formations are visible in a 10-square mile area of the park. Experts have confirmed that they were made thousands of years ago, but haven't been able to pinpoint their exact age. What they have confirmed is that the formations are not natural.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO