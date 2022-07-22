ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Bomb Squad Finds Suspicious Package and Tracker On Woman's Car

By KOGO News
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYjO4_0gpYFvyO00

The squad was called when the car came in for repairs because it was producing a strange smoke.

San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Ancient, Unexplained Rock Circles In San Diego Desert Have Experts Stumped

Hundreds of ancient rock rings have been found in northeastern San Diego's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Roughly 500 of these ancient formations are visible in a 10-square mile area of the park. Experts have confirmed that they were made thousands of years ago, but haven't been able to pinpoint their exact age. What they have confirmed is that the formations are not natural.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Is San Diego's Housing Market Still Hot?

SAN DIEGO - The housing market in San Diego County is starting to show some signs of a cool-down. While real estate prices remain high, the number of available properties has been relatively low. San Diego realtor Destiny Roxas tells NBC 7 that's one reason why we're seeing a bit of a cooling off period.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Bomb Squad#Tracker
Newsradio 600 KOGO

ArtWalk at Liberty Station | San Diego Events

ArtWalk @ Liberty Station announces its return to Ingram Plaza on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. This marks 17 years of the fine arts show which brings visual arts to the historic San Diego community all weekend long. Attendees can peruse through the garden browsing artwork from more than 150 artists and enjoying food, wine and beer, and live entertainment at the two-day, free event in San Diego’s largest Arts & Cultural District.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego Unified Begins New School Mask Mandate

San Diego Unified is beginning a new indoor mask mandate as of Monday for summer classes and activities. The school district ended its previous mask mandate in early April. But the San Diego Unified School Board okayed a plan that would trigger a return to masks if the county entered a “high” level of covid activity. That's what the CDC declared late last week.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego County Moves Up to High Risk Level for COVID-19

The continued increase in local coronavirus cases has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to move San Diego County to its high-risk level for COVID-19. The CDC tracks community levels of the virus based on geographic regions to determine the impact of COVID-19 in communities, and to allow individual jurisdictions to implement preventive strategies based on the latest local data.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Comic Con 2022: Know Before You Go

The doors of the San Diego Convention Center are set to open Wednesday evening as Comic Con San Diego welcomes the public to an in-person event after two years of a virtual event, due to the pandemic. The four day event kicks off Wednesday with preview night. Due to Covid,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

https://kogo.iheart.com

 https://kogo.iheart.com

