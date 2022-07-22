Andy Columbro: Owner of Edmonds’ Reliable Floor Coverings was an avid golfer

After a two-year hiatus, the official Seafair Weekend is back and so is the Blue Angel show! Held at Genesee Park, Seafair has been a Seattle tradition since 1951, and it’s one of the can’t-miss events of the summer. While the hydroplane races, wakeboarding competitions and classic car show are all part of the weekend celebration, the show’s biggest stars are the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. They have performed at Seafair for over 40 years and are currently celebrating their 75th anniversary. Want to get in on this Top Gun action? Here’s where to watch the Blue Angels in Seattle this year.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO