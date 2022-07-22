ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Columbro: Owner of Edmonds’ Reliable Floor Coverings was an avid golfer

Cover picture for the articleAndy passed away peacefully on July 17th at the age of 87. He was born in Seattle, a graduate of Garfield High School and attended Seattle University where he met the love of his life, Karen....

#Golfer#Retirement#Garfield High School#Seattle University#The Inglewood Golf Club
