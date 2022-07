The city of Chicago proposed major renovations Monday to Soldier Field, which include building a dome, to keep the Bears in the city for the foreseeable future. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot gave three options for the Bears if they'd like to build a dome on Soldier Field, which would cost between $900 million to $2.2 billion, ESPN reported. The first two options would require the stadium to be rebuilt at both end zones to either fully enclose the stadium with a dome or build it with columns to support a dome structure. The third option would make Soldier Field a multi-purpose venue that could host multiple sports and other events, such as concerts.

