ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho’s Lieutenant Governor Tells The Left She’s not going away

By Kevin Miller
105.5 The Fan
105.5 The Fan
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin has a message to liberals who are trying to turn Idaho blue. "Unfortunately for the left, I'm not going anywhere; she told us this morning in an exclusive interview. A look the popularity of Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin. Lt. Gov. McGeachin challenged Idaho Governor...

powerboise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montanans can follow, comment on state-level redistricting

With congressional districts settled, Montana is now drawing state-level voting maps for its legislative seats. The deadline for members of the public to submit their own maps for Senate and House seats was last week, to the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission. The five members of the commission are now drafting their own maps to present to the public.
MONTANA STATE
K96 FM

Montana Governor Quizzed on Abortion, Economy, and ‘Huckster Licenses’

From abortion rights to apple trees, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte fielded a number of topics during his monthly phone visit to the KGVO Talk Back show on Tuesday. One caller challenged the governor over the Roe v Wade decision and that the Montana Constitution still protects the right to abortion in the state. Gianforte maintained his strong pro-life stance.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

How Much Money Makes You ‘Middle-Class’ in Idaho?

It seems all of our wallets have been put through the wringer as we continue to overcome rising prices and shortages. We’ve seen everyday items go missing from stores, gas prices go wild, and are currently witnessing an unpredictable housing market do its own thing. So, that begs the question – how much money does a 2-person household need to live comfortably in this day and age? What about a 3 or 4-person household?
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
96.7 KISS FM

Results: Do Montanans Want Armed Guards At Schools?

How do Montanans feel about armed guards at schools throughout the state?. Last week, The Twin Falls School District in Twin Falls, Idaho approved a plan to add armed security guards at some of the schools in the district. The security guards will be trained and ready to respond if a situation were to occur.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

This Beach Being Named Best in Idaho is An Absolute Joke

Idaho may not border the Pacific like our neighbors Washington and Oregon, but that doesn’t mean that there is a lack of great beaches across the state!. With over 2,000 lakes, it’s really no surprise that some of the beaches that border these spectacular bodies of water have attracted national attention. Fodors Travel put together a list of 15 beaches that they called “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” Take a peek at #6 on the list and you’ll see North Beach on the Idaho side of Bear Lake. Its naturally blue-green, clear water is what earned the lake itself the nickname “The Caribbean of the Rockies.”
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

‘Preserve Montana’ director retiring after decades of saving Treasure State History

Chere Jiusto couldn’t have imagined back when she was a high school student that a part of history and archaeological project aimed at investigating a Dutch colony in the late 1600s would lead her across the country to help preserve Montana’s past. But for the past two decades, Jiusto has been the leader of Preserve […] The post ‘Preserve Montana’ director retiring after decades of saving Treasure State History appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Mcgeachin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho Republican Party#Conservative Party#Lieutenant Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Republican Primary#Statehouse#Conservatives
94.9 KYSS FM

What If Montana Towns Had Their Own Honest Mascots?

Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers

It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

What Being an Idahoan Says About You

Idaho is unique in so many incredible ways. We do our own thing here and it has been working just fine. We love our stunning gem state and everything it has to offer. Some of these are silly stereotypes worth an eye roll and others are right on point. 15...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Thanks To You, Idaho Gas Stations Are Getting Rich

There doesn't seem to be any one simple answer to "Why is gas so expensive right now?" Some blame inflation, supply chain, politicians, or anything else you can point a finger at. While we probably won't get a direct answer, the truth remains: It's expensive to drive in Idaho right now.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fairfield Sun Times

How Many Guns Are Traced to Crimes in Montana

Crimes committed with firearms - particularly homicide - are a growing problem in the United States. Over 19,000 people were murdered with a gun nationwide in 2020, up 35% from the previous year. These murders were on top of the more than 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 cases of robbery involving guns.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montanans: Preparing for Winter Since 1889

Damn, I hate stacking firewood. Really, do any of us think to ourselves in the heat of the Montana summer, "Man, I'm so glad I get to spend the entire afternoon and evening stacking 2 cords of wood that is currently dumped in my driveway"? Probably not. But we all know how important chores like this can be in preparing for winter.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures, no matter how valuable they ended up being. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy