Memphis, TN

Overturned semi on 1-40 and U.S. 51 causing traffic delays

By Lydian Kennin
actionnews5.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Westbound lanes of I-40 at...

www.actionnews5.com

WREG

I-55 bridge backed up after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Monday when a crash backed up from the Interstate 55 bridge from Arkansas into Memphis. ARDOT reported an accident near Mile Marker 1.7 and emergency crews have arrived on scene as of about 3:30. The wreck involves two commercial vehicles and an SUV.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man injured, woman detained after shooting near Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting near Parkway Village. Tuesday night around 10 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on Kayla Blu Cove near Lamar Avenue. Investigators say the victim was found at Fire Station 34 on Knight Arnold. He was rushed to the hospital in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 injured in crash on I-240 involving Memphis police cruiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash on a Memphis interstate involving a police cruiser. A dispatcher with Memphis Fire Department says the two victims were rushed from the scene of the crash on I-240 at Perkins. It is unclear if one...
MEMPHIS, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Memphis, TN
Traffic
localmemphis.com

Apartment fire causes delays in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire fighters have responded to an apartment fire on the 1900 block of Philsar Street, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD advises to avoid the area and to expect delays. ABC 24 will update this story as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shots fired at Airport area gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is on the scene of a possible shooting at the Marathon on the 3400 block of Lamar.  We are being told this is a critical shooting that happened around 5 a.m. Police said they did not find any victims on the scene, but witnesses say at least one person was injured. When WREG […]
MEMPHIS, TN
#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident
WREG

Pilot killed in Ark. crop duster crash, Sheriff says

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A pilot was killed in a crop duster crash just east of Highway 75 Saturday morning, Cross County Sheriff confirms. A 23-year-old pilot was killed after hitting wires connected to a radio tower in Parkin, according to the Cross County Sheriff.  Neighbors say it took several minutes to locate the pilot. […]
CROSS COUNTY, AR
actionnews5.com

Person drowns at pond near FedEx warehouse in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A person drowned at a pond next to a FedEx warehouse in Olive Branch on Monday. At 3:19 p.m., police officers responded to a drowned victim in a retention pond on Legacy Blvd. EMS and officers performed CPR on the victim. The victim was transported...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Driver killed after police use PIT maneuver during chase

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - A 19-year-old driver was killed after a police chase on I-40 and Hwy 1 in Arkansas. Arkansas State Police attempted to pull the driver over just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers say the driver was going eastbound on I-40 in Forrest City and turned north...
FORREST CITY, AR
WREG

County clerk rolls out ‘no wait/no line’ plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn— The Shelby County Clerk’s office has rolled out a new plan Tuesday to shorten wait times at their locations. The extreme heat is just one of many reasons County Clerk Wanda Halbert put the “no line/no waiting” plan into effect. “You can sit in your car, you can go home. We will give […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting on Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting victim is in the hospital after shots were fired on Lamar Avenue Monday morning. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Memphis Fire Department says the victim was rushed to the hospital but could not confirmed their condition. The exact location of the shooing...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Former fugitive that escaped to Alabama is sentenced to 37 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis man that was a fugitive for four years was sentenced to 37 years in prison, District Attorney Amy Weirich says. On June 15, 2014, Kelvin Montgomery asked the victim, who worked at a restaurant in East Memphis, to have a drink with him.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Tops Bar-B-Q in Southaven to reopen following fire

Tops Bar-B-Q on Stateline Road will re-open on Tuesday in time for the lunch crowd following a fire which forced the location to close temporarily. The fire broke out on June 25 at the BBQ chain’s restaurant located at 313 Stateline Road and damaged the roof. “I can’t tell...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman found shot to death, left near cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was gunned down near the Airport area and left near a church cemetery on Friday. The woman’s body was found behind a church along Oakville Street, off Lamar Avenue, laying just a few feet from the church’s cemetery. The victim has not been identified by police. A man who lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN

