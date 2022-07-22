Overturned semi on 1-40 and U.S. 51 causing traffic delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Monday when a crash backed up from the Interstate 55 bridge from Arkansas into Memphis. ARDOT reported an accident near Mile Marker 1.7 and emergency crews have arrived on scene as of about 3:30. The wreck involves two commercial vehicles and an SUV.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting near Parkway Village. Tuesday night around 10 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on Kayla Blu Cove near Lamar Avenue. Investigators say the victim was found at Fire Station 34 on Knight Arnold. He was rushed to the hospital in...
MISSISSIPPI — A man is dead after a car crash Monday night in north Mississippi. According to the Marshall County Coroner, the fatal crash involved one car and happened around 10 p.m. in Waterford, Miss., south of Holly Springs. A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash on a Memphis interstate involving a police cruiser. A dispatcher with Memphis Fire Department says the two victims were rushed from the scene of the crash on I-240 at Perkins. It is unclear if one...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured in a crash involving a Memphis Police cruiser. The crash happened on I-240W near Perkins overnight. Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the accident came in at 12:22 a.m. When FOX13′s crew arrived at the scene, a woman was being loaded...
FORREST CITY, Ark. — A man has died after crashing in a farm field during a police pursuit Sunday in Forrest City, Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police. Police said an Arkansas state trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop when 19-year-old John Bomar refused to stop his vehicle and fled from the trooper. Bomar […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire fighters have responded to an apartment fire on the 1900 block of Philsar Street, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). MFD advises to avoid the area and to expect delays. ABC 24 will update this story as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is on the scene of a possible shooting at the Marathon on the 3400 block of Lamar. We are being told this is a critical shooting that happened around 5 a.m. Police said they did not find any victims on the scene, but witnesses say at least one person was injured. When WREG […]
CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A pilot was killed in a crop duster crash just east of Highway 75 Saturday morning, Cross County Sheriff confirms. A 23-year-old pilot was killed after hitting wires connected to a radio tower in Parkin, according to the Cross County Sheriff. Neighbors say it took several minutes to locate the pilot. […]
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A person drowned at a pond next to a FedEx warehouse in Olive Branch on Monday. At 3:19 p.m., police officers responded to a drowned victim in a retention pond on Legacy Blvd. EMS and officers performed CPR on the victim. The victim was transported...
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - A 19-year-old driver was killed after a police chase on I-40 and Hwy 1 in Arkansas. Arkansas State Police attempted to pull the driver over just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers say the driver was going eastbound on I-40 in Forrest City and turned north...
MEMPHIS, Tenn— The Shelby County Clerk’s office has rolled out a new plan Tuesday to shorten wait times at their locations. The extreme heat is just one of many reasons County Clerk Wanda Halbert put the “no line/no waiting” plan into effect. “You can sit in your car, you can go home. We will give […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A soccer referee is wanted by the Memphis Police Department after police say he assaulted a player. The incident occurred during a soccer game being held at the First Assembly of God Church Athletic Field on July 19. At approximately 6:30 p.m., police say a player...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting victim is in the hospital after shots were fired on Lamar Avenue Monday morning. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. Memphis Fire Department says the victim was rushed to the hospital but could not confirmed their condition. The exact location of the shooing...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former member of the Memphis Police Department was put behind bars in Mexico, according to his current employer, the Metro-Nashville Police Department. Lemandries Hawes was taken into custody at the Cancun, Mexico airport on July 9 for having a personally owned pistol in his checked luggage, Metro-Nashville Police said.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects were arrested for a stolen car that was registered in Shelby County. On Tuesday officers were patrolling on Union Avenue. A black Lexus sped through a stop sign, and the officers ran the vehicle’s tag that came back that the car was licensed in Shelby County.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis man that was a fugitive for four years was sentenced to 37 years in prison, District Attorney Amy Weirich says. On June 15, 2014, Kelvin Montgomery asked the victim, who worked at a restaurant in East Memphis, to have a drink with him.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is behind bars on nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly stole multiple vehicles and fled from police officers. An affidavit says Tre’Veon Culbreath stole six cars in less than a month, from July 6 to July 25, valued at $110,975 in total.
Tops Bar-B-Q on Stateline Road will re-open on Tuesday in time for the lunch crowd following a fire which forced the location to close temporarily. The fire broke out on June 25 at the BBQ chain’s restaurant located at 313 Stateline Road and damaged the roof. “I can’t tell...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was gunned down near the Airport area and left near a church cemetery on Friday. The woman’s body was found behind a church along Oakville Street, off Lamar Avenue, laying just a few feet from the church’s cemetery. The victim has not been identified by police. A man who lives […]
