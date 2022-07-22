Husker incoming freshman earns national honor

Annetta Marie (Roesch) Pickett left her earthly home Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Integris Hospice House Hospital in Oklahoma City to be with her Heavenly Father after a year-long battle with Pancreatic Cancer at the age of 84. Anne was born July 11, 1938 in Falls City, Nebraska where she was the oldest of seven children to Fred “Fritz” Adam and Mabel Francis (Noyes) Roesch. She spent most of her childhood in southeastern Nebraska living in Falls City, Dawson, Nebraska City, Shubert and other towns. She was attending Otoe High School her Junior year when her family moved to Grants Pass, Oregon where she graduated in 1955 at age 16.

