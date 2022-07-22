Speeding SUV loses control before crashing into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral homeowner is cleaning up after a Hummer lost control and smashed straight into the residence.

It happened on County Club Boulevard just after 1:30 in the afternoon on Friday evening. The Cape Coral Police Department and the fire department responded to the scene.

“Thank god that I was at work because if I was home. Thank god I was not here,” says Claudia Herelin.

Claudia says no one was home at the time, and the people inside the car were able to walk away from the scene.

She says she sees driver speed by her home every day and every day she’s terrified to even go get her mail.

“This is a big example of slow down,” says Herelin.