Busiest week of earnings on deck and here's what the traders are watching

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks were poised to open higher on a pivotal Wednesday morning. Investors are looking for what the Fed is going to say after its two-day meeting (more on that below), and there are some key earnings on the schedule. Boeing reported before the bell, while Ford, Qualcomm and Facebook parent Meta are expected after the market close. This earnings season is replete with warnings about inflation and macroeconomic anxiety, but reports have largely been OK. About 70% of the 150-plus S&P 500 companies that have announced earnings so far have beaten Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO