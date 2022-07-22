ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black placed under house arrest after being taken into custody in Florida

By Kenan Draughorne
 4 days ago

Kodak Black was placed under house arrest Thursday after appearing Wednesday before Southern District of Florida Judge Jonathan Goodman via teleconference and paying bond.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested last week during a traffic stop in South Florida and charged with trafficking oxycodone and possessing a controlled substance.

Florida Highway Patrol said they pulled him over because his window tints were too dark. After allegedly smelling marijuana, they said they searched the SUV and found a bag with 31 oxycodone tablets and almost $75,000 in cash.

According to court documents, Black must remain in the house except for medical reasons, court obligations and concerts and event appearances (with 48 hours advance notice). No studio events are allowed, and Black must submit to regular drug testing.

Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen told XXL Magazine that his client was prescribed the pills by his doctor for chronic pain since he was shot in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend.

"Never judge a case based on an arrest," Cohen told XXL. "There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."

Black's representatives did respond immediately to The Times' request for comment.

In 2019, Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison for falsifying information on gun applications. In 2021, his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump and Black was placed on supervised release until 2024.

Earlier this year, Black made several appearances on Kendrick Lamar's album " Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers ." Black was featured on "Rich — Interlude" and rapped a verse on "Silent Hill," which peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

