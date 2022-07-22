About whom was said this? “In 1938, the cagey veteran was Brooklyn’s best pitcher?” I might add that 1938 was an awful year to be in Dodger Blue. The man who made the most of it was “Fat” Freddie Fitzsimmons, born July 28, 1979....
Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón had his frustrations with a lackluster start boil over in the fifth inning of a 7–3 loss to the Diamondbacks Tuesday when he kicked a bat in the dugout that hit shortstop Thairo Estrada in the knee. When he came off the mound and...
July 27 (UPI) -- Druw Jones, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft and son of MLB legend Andruw Jones, injured his shoulder in his first batting practice with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team announced. "He was just taking batting practice," Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield told...
August is right around the corner, so is the true return of football at every level. From the college football recruiting standpoint, most of the attention turns to the actual field, part of the reason Sports Illustrated's team and prospect rankings debut early in the month. Ahead of the 2022...
CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. “We were moving the ball really well and I just happened to be the beneficiary of a lot of wide-open looks,” Plum said. “You know I came into the game telling myself to be really patient and just let it come, but it came really early.” Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal points in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.
Comments / 0