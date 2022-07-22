ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Fat Freddie

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout whom was said this? “In 1938, the cagey veteran was Brooklyn’s best pitcher?” I might add that 1938 was an awful year to be in Dodger Blue. The man who made the most of it was “Fat” Freddie Fitzsimmons, born July 28, 1979....

brooklyneagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Plum's 3s lead Aces over Sky in WNBA Commissioner's Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 12 of her 24 points in the first quarter as the Las Vegas Aces raced to an early 23-point lead, then held on for a 93-83 victory over the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night to win the second WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship. Plum, who won the All-Star MVP in Chicago a few weeks ago, hit six of her nine 3-point attempts. “We were moving the ball really well and I just happened to be the beneficiary of a lot of wide-open looks,” Plum said. “You know I came into the game telling myself to be really patient and just let it come, but it came really early.” Chelsea Gray had 19 points — including nine pivotal points in the third quarter — and earned MVP of the game.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy