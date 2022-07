HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation is proudly announcing its ninth West Tennessee chapter. The Henderson County Foundation has been established and will work with existing resources and create new systems that aim to improve the quality of life in Lexington and the Henderson County Community. A news release states the chapter will identify organizations and funding opportunities that support individuals and families on their path to securing and sustaining a living wage career.

HENDERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO