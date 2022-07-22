ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Plane crashes into ocean in Huntington Beach, one person rescued

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
A small plane crashed into the ocean in Huntington Beach on July 22, 2022. | Photo courtesy of Huntington Beach Fire Department

A small plane pulling an advertising banner crashed into the ocean near Huntington Beach Friday in the midst of a junior lifeguard competition, sending the pilot to a hospital with what were believed to be relatively minor injuries.

Video from a bystander at the beach south of Beach Boulevard captured the plane losing altitude and ultimately crashing into the ocean just off the sand shortly before 1:40 p.m.

Jennifer Carey of the Huntington Beach Police Department said one person was rescued from the Piper Cub plane, and no other injuries were immediately reported in the wake of the crash.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Nobody in the ocean was struck by the aircraft, which came down in the midst of the California Surf Lifesaving JG championship competition. Several of the junior lifeguards quickly ran into the water to help pull the pilot to safety.

The pilot was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital as a precaution, but officials said he did not appear to suffer any serious injuries.

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

