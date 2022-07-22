ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Burbank teen arrested in series of arson fires

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
An 18-year-old Burbank man was arrested early Friday in connection with a recent series of fires that authorities say were intentionally set.

Cyrus Hernandez was taken into custody early Friday morning on the grounds of the Burbank Empire Center mall, the Burbank Police Department reported.

Hernandez was booked on suspicion of arson, and was being held on $750,000 bail, police said. He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to police, the first fire occurred on July 15 about 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of Chandler Boulevard.

“Firefighters found a bush on fire that separated two single-family homes,” police said in a statement. “The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to either dwelling.

“Simultaneously, Burbank Police and Fire responded to a second reported fire in the 700 block of North Parish Place, just two blocks away from the first fire,” police said. “Upon arrival, they encountered a bush and vehicle on fire in the driveway of a single-family residence. BFD was able to extinguish the fire and damage was limited to the bush and vehicle.”

The third fire occurred on July 16 at about 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Chandler Boulevard, police said.

“When emergency personnel arrived, they found a large tree on fire in the front yard of a single-family residence,” police said. “Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the home. No injuries were reported at any of the fire locations.”

The investigation, which included a review of surveillance video, led detectives to Hernandez, police said.

“Detectives obtained a search warrant for his residence and vehicle,” police said. “On July 22, 2022, just after midnight, investigators located Mr. Hernandez within the Burbank Empire Center and placed him under arrest.”

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Kristiana Sanchez at 818-238-3210.

