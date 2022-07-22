ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Grimes returns with Michonne in The Walking Dead spin-off series

By Amy West
 4 days ago

The fate – and future – of Rick Grimes has been uncertain since the former sheriff "sacrificed" himself to save his family in The Walking Dead season 9. Well, until now, that is...

At San Diego Comic-Con, the long-running zombie show held its last ever panel – and it provided a roadmap for Rick's future. Andrew Lincoln's character will appear in a limited series alongside his long lost love Michonne (Danai Gurira) in 2023, which will consist of six episodes.

The Walking Dead movies have now been canned, with everything now shifting towards the untitled limited series. Lincoln and Gurira are both executive producers on the series and are described as being "actively involved" in the creation of this next chapter in their characters' lives. Scott Gimple is showrunner.

"Rick and Michonne are two of my favorite people and Danai and Andy are two of my favorite people," Gimple said in a statement. "Working with all of them continues to be a dream come true. The three of us, along with a terrific team of TWD all stars and incredible new voices, are crafting an insane love epic worth the long, long wait."

The official logline of the series teases a dramatic adventure for the pair, which will see "an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive – or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Lincoln said of his return: "This has been the most extraordinary journey playing Rick Grimes for the best part of a decade. The friendships I've made along the way are deep and lasting, so it's fitting that I finally get to complete the story with Danai and Scott and the rest of the TWD family. I'm so excited to be returning to the screen as Rick, reuniting with Danai as Michonne, and bringing the fans an epic love story to add to the Walking Dead Universe."

Added Gurira: "Michonne and this TWD family has meant so much to me, and to continue the journey of these beloved characters, alongside Scott and Andy, both creatively and in front of the camera, and bringing The Walking Dead fans something truly special is just glorious. I can't wait to pick up the katana again."

AMC also confirmed at SDCC that the third installment of The Walking Dead's supersized season 11 will start airing on October 2 . Additional spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead is set to premiere on August 14, Fear the Walking Dead is likely to return in late 2022, and the Maggie and Negan-centric series is on its way, too – so there's still lots for franchise fans to look forward to.

If you're all up to date on The Walking Dead, and aren't sure what to binge-watch next, then use our list of the best TV shows of all time for some inspiration. (Spoiler: we ranked The Walking Dead at #80). You can also keep up to date on all things Comic-Con with our complete SDCC 2022 schedule .

