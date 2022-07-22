ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Jersey’s economy continues recovering from pandemic lows

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7isP_0gpY0ENp00
New Jersey added jobs in five of the nine private sectors, according to the Department of Labor. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Nearly 18 months after the coronavirus pandemic led to the sudden closure of businesses and skyrocketing unemployment, New Jersey has recovered all of the private-sector jobs it lost in March and April 2020.

New Jersey added 9,800 jobs in June as the unemployment rate remained at 3.9%, the Labor Department announced Thursday. The national unemployment rate is 3.6%.

One year ago, New Jersey’s unemployment rate was 7.1%.

The state recovered the 702,000 private-sector jobs lost in the early months of the pandemic at a historically fast rate, economists say.

“During the summer months, we see a lot of jobs come back, particularly with seasonal hiring, and restaurants and businesses gearing up for the year,” said Robert Scott, an economist with Monmouth University. “Generally speaking, it’s a good thing, but one of the big questions, of course, is what kind of jobs are being filled.”

Charles Steindel, formerly the chief economist for the New Jersey Treasury, analyzed the jobs report for conservative think tank Garden State Initiative and said in a statement that New Jersey’s labor force, though it continues to rebound, remains lackluster.

Despite gains in the last few months, the size of the total labor force in the state is 38,500 below last June’s figure, Steindel noted.

Economists can use monthly jobs reports as an economic indicator — and lately, Scott said, an indicator of a potential recession. Scott doesn’t find any major red flags in this month’s jobs report but said it’ll be a “duck-and-cover moment” if businesses start laying off workers.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNN this week he thinks the chances of a recession are high. Citigroup economists estimate a 50% probability of an economic slump. UBS puts the chances of a U.S. recession at 40%.

How things stand in New Jersey

New Jersey added jobs in five of the nine private sectors, according to the Department of Labor. Most notably, the leisure and hospitality industry — an industry among the hardest hit due to 2020 pandemic regulations — added 7,600 jobs last month.

Trade, transportation, and utilities added 4,200 jobs, while education and health services added 3,800 jobs, according to the report. Meanwhile, the construction industry, financial activities sector, and professional and business services all recorded losing jobs.

New Jersey’s public sector added just 200 jobs last month. That industry is taking longer to recover than the private sector, Smith said, in part because hiring for positions with stronger job security and benefits can take more time.

Scott warned that he expects the summer to be a high point before a potential recession hits.

“Is this that kind of rosy point where you’re looking off the cliff and we’re about to fall off? I would say there’s a good chance,” he said. “This is a peak, and we’re going to start to see unemployment rise again as we go into the fall. I’d be shocked if that didn’t happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey is 19th deadliest state for pedestrians, new report says

Walking in New Jersey is getting deadlier. A new report ranks the Garden State as the 19th deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians in 2020. And with 220 pedestrians killed, last year was the deadliest since 1989, according to State Police data. Another 23 cyclists, 373 drivers, and 84 passengers were also killed on New Jersey roadways last year.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey Monitor

Towns have the power to put justice in cannabis legalization — they must use it

New Jersey made history on Nov. 3, 2020, when more than 67% of voters approved adult-use cannabis legalization via ballot initiative. With that vote, residents passed the baton to legislators to hammer out the details, then to regulators to set statewide rules for implementation, and, finally, to New Jersey’s 565 municipalities to set their own rules, beginning with whether to opt in or out of allowing cannabis establishments.
HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

Teens in N.J. can work longer summer hours under new law

Teens can now work longer shifts during the summer months under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law in the midst of the busy shore season. The legislation (A422) allows 16- and 17-year-olds to work up to 50 hours a week — up to 10 hours each day — when they aren’t in school. It also updates the hours 14- and 15-year-olds can work — a total of 40 hours a week during the summer months.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Department Of Labor#The Labor Department#Monmouth University#The New Jersey Treasury#Garden State Initiative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. starts in-person help for unemployment claimants

People with outstanding unemployment claims can now schedule in-person appointments at one-stop career centers across the state. Lawmakers have repeatedly called on the department to launch in-person appointments to help residents struggling to get their benefits. For over two years, legislators said their offices have been inundated with complaints from residents who say their claims are in limbo.
ECONOMY
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
3K+
Followers
843
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy