Federal judge again rules in favor of Zion Williamson in lawsuit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge in North Carolina has again ruled in favor of New Orleans Pelicans player Zion Williamson, this time in connection with a lawsuit he filed against a marketing agent two years ago in an attempt to break a contract.

U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Biggs denied a number of motions filed by Prime Sports Marketing and Gina Ford, which entered an agreement to represent Williamson.

The defendants were seeking to recover payment for the work they did for Williamson. Biggs denied multiple motions for summary judgment and to stay proceedings in the case regarding the contract.

The court ruled previously that because neither the company nor the agent complied with North Carolina law, their agreement was void and unenforceable.

