Illinois is awarding nearly 150 new adult use cannabis dispensary licenses, including one that will allow a Jacksonville dispensary to open its doors. 149 conditional licenses were the first to be issued by the state’s recreational cannabis law late this week. The awarding of the licenses are based off of 3 lotteries conducted last year. Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Secretary Mario Treto says the awardees reflect the state’s commitment to equity with the new awardees being 41% majority black-owned and 4% Latino-owned.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO